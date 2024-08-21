Double iSmart vs Mr Bachchan vs Aay: Which Tollywood Film Is Leading The Independence Day Box Office Battle?

Three major Tollywood films, Double iSmart, Aay, and Mr. Bachchan, locked horns at the box office on August 15. After 6 days of intense competition, the results are in, and one of the films has emerged as the clear winner, outperforming its rivals in terms of both domestic and international collections. Keep reading to know more!

Aay Worldwide Collections After 6 Days

Starring Narne Nithiin, Nayan Sarika, Ankith Koyya, and Rajkumar Kasireddy, Aay has garnered 6.5 crore in India by the end of its first Tuesday (Day 6). Internationally, the film added 1 crore to its total, bringing its worldwide earnings to 8.67 crore, combining the 7.67 crore gross from India with the overseas figures.

Mr. Bachchan Worldwide Collections After 6 Days

Despite high expectations, Mr. Bachchan, featuring Ravi Teja and being an official remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid, collected 9.50 crore in its first six days. The film’s gross collection in India, including taxes, stands at 11.21 crore. With an additional 2 crore from international markets, the film’s worldwide gross has reached 13.21 crore.

Double iSmart Worldwide Collections After 6 Days

Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, and Kavya Thapar, has led the pack with a collection of 13.50 crore in India by Day 6. The film also made 2.4 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to 18.33 crore, with 15.93 crore gross from India. Although the Puri Jagannadh-directed film has underperformed compared to expectations, it still stands as the highest-grossing of the three Tollywood releases.

The intense box office battle revealed the competitive nature of the Tollywood film industry. Despite their varied performances, all three films contributed significantly to the overall box office success of the Independence Day weekend. Their combined gross of 40.21 crore underscored the popularity and anticipation surrounding these releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

