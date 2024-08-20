Jeethu Joseph, the master storyteller behind the phenomenally successful Drishyam franchise, has once again proven his mettle with Nunakkuzhi. Released amidst a fierce box office battle with the high-profile Vaazha, the film has managed to carve a significant space for itself, delivering impressive numbers in its opening week.

Starring Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Swasika Vijay, Grace Antony, Baiju Santhosh, and Saiju Kurup in pivotal roles, Nunakkuzhi has captured audiences’ attention with its gripping narrative. The film’s opening day saw a promising collection of 1.65 crore, setting a strong foundation. While there was a slight dip on the second day, the weekend witnessed a remarkable resurgence, with a 22% jump in collections on Sunday.

The film’s box office numbers saw a dip on Day 2 (Friday) with 0.75 crore. However, it picked up on Day 3 (Saturday) with 1.15 crore and further jumped on Sunday with 1.4 crore. Following the usual trend of a Monday drop, the film collected 0.70 crore on Day 5, bringing its net India total to 5.65 crore.

Jeethu Joseph‘s film’s appeal extends beyond domestic borders, with a commendable gross of 6 crore from overseas markets. This brings the worldwide total to a robust 12.66 crore.

The film’s success is even more commendable considering the intense competition. With heavyweights like Double iSmart, Mr Bachchan, Demonte Colony 2, Thangalaan, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein vying for audience attention, Nunakkuzhi has proven to be a resilient contender.

With a solid start, Nunakkuzhi has positioned itself as a potential dark horse at the box office. The film’s ability to hold its ground amidst such a crowded marketplace is an indicator of its strong content and execution. Whether it can sustain its momentum and climb further remains to be seen.

