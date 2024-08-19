Stree 2 is on a roll at the ticket windows. The horror comedy entered the 200 crore club within four days of its big release. It has now made the most of the Raksha Bandhan holiday, with collections going way beyond the 30 crore bracket. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest about day 5 of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer.

The pre-release buzz was massive due to the super-duper success of the first installment. While living up to such high expectations was challenging, Amar Kaushik did not disappoint us. The horror comedy flick garnered 9.40 crores gross from paid previews alone.

Stree 2 Day 5 Early Trends

In the first four days, the Stree sequel has added 204 crores to its box office collections. Today marked the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a partial holiday in many parts of the country. The advance booking trends remained similar to the second day, hinting that the earnings would very well cross the 30 crore mark.

As per the early trends, Stree 2 made collections in the range of 35-37 crores on day 5. This is at par with earnings made on the second day, a working Friday. The 5-day total will now land somewhere between 239-241 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 35-37 crores (estimates)

It is now to be seen how the film fares during the normal working days of the remaining week. There is little to no competition at the box office as Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, as well as John Abraham‘s Vedaa, are heading for a disaster with disappointing collections at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

