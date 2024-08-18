It was yet another low day for Vedaa, as only 2.25 crores came in. Just like Khel Khel Mein, this film deserves an audience, but as is known by now, Stree 2 has become such a wave that even a well-made entertainer like this is not really finding traction since the clash has become lopsided. The movie stars John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles.

What’s disheartening is that though it was low, Vedaa‘s start was still somewhat understandable for the film, with 6.75 crores coming in on Thursday. However, since then, the collections have not come in daily as the entire focus and attention has just been diverted to Stree 2. The film raises many pertinent issues, with a lot of action and drama, which should have reached the masses. That’s what makes it important that the film has a much wider audience.

So far, Vedaa has netted 10.75 crores, and there is today and tomorrow to reach some sort of number before the regular weekdays begin. The John Abraham starrer will see growth in numbers, but it needs to be a lot more in absolute terms so that it can at least keep running during an open month ahead. It will be interesting to see whether Vedaa manages to witness an upward graph in its collections in the upcoming days.

Apart from John Abraham and Sharvari, Vedaa also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a pivotal role. The movie is touted to be a revenge drama with some high-octane action sequences. The plot revolves around a young woman belonging to a lower caste, exacting revenge against her oppressors.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

