It was probably the biggest Independence Day clash that the Indian Cinema witnessed this year. August 15 box office emerged as one of the highest Independence Day collections recorded ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Box office witnessed as many as 13 big releases that arrived on the same day, including some major releases in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

A 13-Way Clash At The Box Office!

While Bollywood witnessed a massive three-way clash on Independence Day, overall, it was a 13-way clash with three Hindi, three Tamil, two Malayalam, three Telugu, and two Kannada films that were released at the box office.

August 15 Box Office Collection – 111.16 Crore

In total, the thirteen films that were released at the box office on Independence Day 2024 together earned a massive 111.16 crore, bringing one of the biggest Independence Day collections with Stree 2, clearly dominating the 13-way clash!

Tamil Releases On August 15

Three Kollywood releases arrived on August 15, with Vikram’s Thangalaan making the maximum noise. Here is the day 1 collection of the three Tamil films on Independence Day.

Demonte colony: 3.30 crore

Raghu Thatha: 0.22 crore

Thangalaan: 13.30

Malayalam Releases On August 15

In Malayalam, only two films released at the box office and both of them are having a neck-to-neck competition. Here is the day 1 collection of the two Mollywood releases on Independence Day.

Vaazha – Biopic Of Billion Boys: 1.15 crore

Nunakkuzhi: 1.70 crore

Kannada Releases On August 15

There were no major A-listers arriving on August 15 with their Kannada films, but Sandalwood offered audiences the opportunity to pick amongst two regional films in their language. Here is the day 1 collection of the two Sandalwood releases on Independence Day.

Gowri: 0.07 crore

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 1.25 crore

Telugu Releases On August 15

Even Tollywood saw a clash between Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, marking Sanjay Dutt’s debut in Telugu. Here is the day 1 collection of the three Telugu films on Independence Day.

Mr Bachchan: 5.25 crore

Double iSmart: 7.35 crore

Aay: 0.52 crore

Hindi Releases On August 15

These 10 regional films along with three massive Hindi releases contributed 111.16 crore to the August 15 box office. Out of the total, Stree 2 owned 58% of the share with its beastly opening day number. Here is the day 1 collection of the three Bollywood releases on Independence Day.

Vedaa: 6.75 crore

Khel Khel Mein: 5.50 crore

Stree 2: 64.80 crore

