Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are arriving on the night of August 14 with the sequel of their blockbuster horror-comedy. As Stree 2 arrives, the entire trade is looking at the film with very high expectations owing to the massive reaction to the advance booking. The film is expected to cross the 40 crore mark at the box office on day 1.

However, in order to break some records and create new ones, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor need to buckle up since it would be a three-way clash between John Abraham’s Vedaa, Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein, and the horror-comedy.

While Stree 2 is already aiming to score a very high opening day and make some records, it would be very interesting to see if the film breaks the record for the most profitable August 15 release. Any guesses?

August 15 Releases

Last year, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashed at the box office for an Independence Day clash and Gadar 2’s opening of 40.10 crore turned the biggest Independence Day opening ever. The film earned 600.66% profit at the box office but still, it is not the most profitable Independence Day release in the history of Bollywood!

Most Profitable Independence Day Release

It was in 1975, that director Vijay Sharma, took one of the riskiest decision in Bollywood and released Jai Santoshi Maa on August 15, 1975! Starring Kanan Kaushal and Bharat Bhushan the devotional film is the most profitable film released on August 15, despite clashing with the iconic Sholay!

Jai Santoshi Maa was made on a budget of a minimal 30 – 40 lakh, and it went on to collect 5.15 crore at the box office, bringing a massive 1616.67% profit at the box office! It has been 49 years with many releases, but none have managed to cross this profit range.

Will Stree 2 Beat Jai Santoshi Maa?

By far, the budget of Stree 2 is not yet known, but even if taking a random range and considering that the film might have been mounted on 50 – 60 crore. In that case, the film might have to earn more than 800 crore to cross Jai Santoshi Maa’s profit. Seems like too big a dream!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

