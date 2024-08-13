Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is ready to storm theatres this Independence Day, destroying the other two Bollywood releases: Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. The franchise factor is coming into play a big time, and the on-ground buzz has been amazing. The response to advance booking has been simply superb, and the film has already locked its place among the biggest Indian openers of 2024 at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

The goodwill of the predecessor and the entertaining trailer have done the trick for the Stree sequel. There’s an organic buzz on the ground level, and looking at the same, the exhibitors are giving an upper hand to the film in showcasing. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that this upcoming horror comedy is showing one-sided domination in the show count.

Be it screen count or advance booking, Stree 2 is dominating everywhere. Also, the makers have adopted premium pricing for the extended opening weekend, which will help the film post a solid total. With all the positivity around, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer is currently aiming for at least 35 crores net on day 1 at the box office.

Again, Independence Day is a big holiday, and even word-of-mouth from paid previews will come into play. For those who don’t know, Stree 2 has its paid previews scheduled for tomorrow night, and the response to pre-sales has been terrific so far. If word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, it will definitely impact the film the next day. So, on the whole, the film has the potential of scoring 40-45 crores on day 1 (including paid previews).

So, Stree 2 definitely has a chance of surpassing Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram (42 crores) on its opening day, including the collection of paid previews. If this happens, it will be the second-biggest Indian opener of 2024.

Take a look at the top 5 biggest Indian openers of 2024 at the Indian box office:

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores

Guntur Kaaram – 42 crores

Indian 2 – 26 crores

Fighter – 24.60 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores

