Stree 2, led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to be released in theatres this Friday. However, its poster has sparked controversy. A faction of people on social media alleged that it had copied the poster of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Amar Kaushik directed the sequel to 2018’s horror comedy Stree, which is part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. This time, the town of Chanderi is haunted by a headless being who is kidnapping women. Meanwhile, Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on OTT and is set to release its final and fifth season. Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour are part of the main cast of the show.

On Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip page, the posters of Stree 2 and Stranger Things 2 have been posted side by side, and coincidentally, they do look very similar. The color scheme of blue, orange, and red and their placement are identical to the Netflix show’s poster. The cast is placed like a pyramid, with the main lead, Rajkummar Rao, at the top, followed by the others. The same is the same as in the other poster with Millie Bobby Brown at the top.

However, in Stree 2’s defense, this color combination was also part of the film in the prequel. Additionally, this template, the pyramid style, has become quite common in movie poster designs and is often spotted in Hollywood. Some Redditors have also noted this.

Here’s what the Redditors think about the entire ordeal –

One of the users said, “This is the standard template for most posters even marvel superhero movies follow the same template.”

Another noted, “Story different hai to chalta hai koi nahi.”

One coaxed, “I mean that an obvious copy. Even the purple lights bf in the right is exact. Like bro! Someone got paid to copy paste.”

Followed by one saying, “Looks copied.”

“Stree-nger Things 2,” quipped one user.

One user stated, “The film seems to have more similarities other then poster. There seems to be upside down as well.”

Another wrote, “Nothing in Bollywood is original anymore, part of the reason business has gone down the drain!!!”

Followed by “The audacity!!! When will Bollywood grow?”

And, “The film seems to have more similarities other then poster. There seems to be upside down as well.”

One joked, “Same same but different.”

Stree 2 will reunite the OG cast, which includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. It is set to hit the theatres this Independence Day. Meanwhile, Stranger Things 5 is currently being filmed and is expected to be released in 2025.

