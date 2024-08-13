Sidharth Malhotra’s sizzling chemistry with model Alicia Kaur during a ramp walk has become the talk of the town. As the pair walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil in Delhi, they gave some intense poses, with Alicia getting cozy with the actor.

As the video went viral, fans of Sidharth Malhotra, who were unaware that the act was pre-planned, started criticizing the model for getting intimate with a married man. As Alicia Kaur continues to grab headlines, here are some interesting facts you should know about the viral model.

Alicia Kaur is a Supermodel Who Has Been Walking the Ramp for Over a Decade

Alicia Kaur is a supermodel from Melbourne, Australia. She started her career as a child model when she was only 3 years old. After growing up, she faced rejection several times but was finally signed by an agency at the age of 19. Before making a name for herself in India, Alicia tried to make a career in China and Europe.

“I always dreamt of finding the perfect country abroad where my look would suit the best. So I kept on searching, and at 23, after visiting multiple destinations like China and Europe, I found India, and I’m so grateful! India is home, and I love my work and lifestyle here,” Alicia said in an interview with Elle in March of this year.

The model now frequently walks the ramp at reputed fashion weeks. She has been a regular at Lakme Fashion Week for over a decade now. Additionally, she also made head turns at the India Couture Week, modeling for designers like Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Kunal Rawal, Isha Jajodia, Jayanti Reddy, Falguni Shane Peacock, Dolly J, and Amit Aggarwal.

Alicia enjoys decent popularity on social media, having over 44k followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts snippets from her modeling assignments. Her YouTube bio reveals that she is also a health coach, nutritionist, and meditation teacher, apart from being a model. Before making news of her steamy walk with Sidharth, Alicia grabbed the limelight by being featured in the campaign for the Sabyasachi Bridal Couture 2024.

