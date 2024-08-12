Vikrant Massey’s ‘Sector 36’ Look Has Netizens Asking: “Ye Vikrant Jaisa To Lag Nahi Raha”

Netizens are abuzz with excitement as Vikrant Massey unveils a striking new poster for his upcoming film, Sector 36. Fresh off the success of 12th Fail, where Vikrant Massey portrayed IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, earning widespread acclaim, the actor continues to impress with his versatility. The film garnered a remarkable 70 crore at the worldwide box office, further solidifying Vikrant’s reputation as a powerhouse performer.

Now, Vikrant is once again surprising his fans, this time with a completely transformed look for Sector 36. The recently released poster has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans barely recognizing the actor in his new avatar. Social media is flooded with praise as followers express their excitement about this unexpected transformation.

Netflix dropped a killer poster of Sector 36 with the caption: “Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth. The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller, inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

One fan gushed, “🖤🖤 Another treat from @vikrantmassey 😍.”

Another was left stunned, asking, “Is this really Vikrant Massey?”

“Is that really Vikrant?” a fan questioned in disbelief.

Another commented, “THIS WILL BE FILM OF THE YEAR…”

“I’ll definitely watch it just for him,” declared a loyal follower.

Others echoed the sentiment, with one stating, “Loving this poster! Can’t wait to see Vikrant in this all-new avatar after Manoj Kumar Sharma.”

Another fan celebrated the actor’s return, saying, “#VikrantMassey is back with a bang—yet another different character from the 12th Fail actor!”

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate seeing Vikrant Massey take on this intense and thrilling new role.

Adding to the buzz, Vikrant was recently seen reprising his role as Rishu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, opposite Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, the anticipation for Sector 36 continues to build, with fans eager to witness the actor’s latest transformation.

And that’s not all—Vikrant is set to appear in The Sabarmati Report next, further solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic actors in the industry.

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King: AbRam Khan’s Debut, Along With Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan Might Be The Costliest Casting Scoop With 200+ Crore Paycheck?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News