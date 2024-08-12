The internet woke up to the sweetest surprise today when Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest one, AbRam Khan, made his official debut in the world of Cinema. While we have already seen the little one as a toddler playing in Happy New Year’s credits that were shot by Farah Khan, the 11-year-old has made his official debut with Mufasa: The Lion King!

AbRam Khan In & As Mufasa!

The Hindi trailer of Mufasa, features Abram as the young lion that has been voiced by Shah Rukh Khan in the earlier film. While SRK voices the king Mufasa, AbRam voices the character’s childhood. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan would voice Simba, the cub of the king.

The Baadshaah of Hindi Cinema, along with his two princes, is ready to take over, and this coming together of the royal family of Bollywood to voice a Hollywood film might not have come easy for the makers. Directed by Berry Jenkins, the film is a tale set previously to The Lion King – a prequel of sorts charting Mufasa’s childhood.

Mufasa: The Lion King Paycheck

While Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan have come together for the film, it might be one of the costliest casting scoops, which might have amounted to a very fat paycheck being drawn by the three Khans. However, the exact amount being paid to Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan for Mufasa: The Lion King has not been disclosed, rumors connect the dots to a previous paycheck and speculate it to be somewhere more than 200 crore!

More Than Beyonce’s Paycheck

Beyonce, who voiced the character of Nala in The Lion King in 2019, was reportedly paid a whopping 189 – 200 crore for The Lion King. Hollywood Reporter once reported the amount to be $25 million. Now, obviously, looking at the stature of stardom Shah Rukh Khan commands, his paycheck might be matching this or could be even more.

Moreover, with the three Khans coming together, it would be the rarest and the brightest casting scoop to deserve lots more crores. Well, surely AbRam Khan is having the biggest debut paycheck with Mufasa: The Lion King!

