The Grammy Awards have been the pinnacle of musical achievement since their inaugural presentation in 1959. A single Grammy can mark a turning point in the career of most artists, but for a few, it’s only the beginning. Well, to one’s surprise, certain acclaimed artists have managed to collect this prestigious award in dozens, leaving an unforgettable presence in the music industry. Here are the top 5 most awarded artists in Grammy history, ranked by their number of wins.

1) Beyoncé – 35 Wins (99 Nominations)

Whether it’s about dominating the music charts or winning Grammys, Beyoncé clearly leads the race, standing alone in her league. She is the most awarded and most nominated artist in Grammy history, with 35 Grammy wins and 99 nominations. She won her first Grammy back in 2001 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for Say My Name (with Destiny’s Child).

And by 2004, she had won five awards with her first solo album, Dangerously in Love. This set the stage for a career full of genre mastery and musical reinvention. She won six Grammys in 2010 alone, tying the record for most wins by a woman in a single night.

Beyoncé has won Grammy awards in pretty much all music genres, ranging from pop and R&B to dance and country. With her album, Cowboy Carter, she also became the first Black woman to win the Best Country Album in 2025, solidifying herself as one of the most talented and versatile singers.

2) Sir Georg Solti – 31 Wins (74 Nominations)

Born in Hungary, Sir Georg Solti, a titan of classical music, won 31 Grammy Awards for his impressive work. In 1962, he received his first Grammy for Best Opera Recording for Aida by Verdi. He won multiple Grammy awards for Best Opera Recording, Best Classical Album, and Best Choral Performance over the course of the following three decades, solidifying his place in the classical Grammy categories.

For more than 20 years, Solti was the music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, for which he was particularly well-known. Solti also received the Recording Academy’s first Trustees Award in 1967, along with John Culshaw, which was followed by a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996. One of his most well-known recordings is Wagner’s Ring Cycle. He won his last Grammy for his conducting of Richard Wagner’s Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg.

3) Quincy Jones – 28 Wins (80 Nominations)

Quincy Jones was one of the most stellar visionaries of the music industry. His impact can be felt in multiple genres, including jazz, pop, soul, film scores, and more. With 28 Grammy wins and 80 nominations, Jones left his indelible marks on the entire industry.

He earned his first Grammy in 1963 for I Had a Ball and The Quintessence. But it was his groundbreaking 1989 album Back on the Block that marked a Grammy milestone. The album brought together jazz, hip-hop, gospel, and soul, earning Jones seven Grammy Awards in one night, including Album of the Year.

Beyond his own compositions, Jones’s creative genius transformed the sound of contemporary music and influenced the careers of innumerable celebrities. As a fitting tribute to a man whose work endures, the Grammys gave him the coveted Legend Award in one night, including Album of the Year.

4) Chick Corea – 28 Wins (75 Nominations)

With 27 Grammy wins across a career that spanned six decades, Chick Corea holds the record for the most Grammy Awards in jazz. His first Grammy came in 1976 for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group for No Mystery with Return to Forever. Corea kept redefining the boundaries of jazz with projects that fused Latin, classical, and avant-garde styles.

Corea’s stellar discography included albums like The Leprechaun (1976), Children’s Songs (1984), Antidote (2019), and Remembrance (2024). His second studio album, Now He Sings, Now He Sobs, was even inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 1999.

5) Alison Krauss – 27 Wins (44 Nominations)

With 27 Grammys and 44 nominations, bluegrass-country singer and violin virtuoso Alison Krauss stands as a true testament to musical prowess. She is adored in both country and Americana circles for her unadulterated voice and subtle musicianship.

With I’ve Got That Old Feeling, Krauss won her first Grammy in 1991 for Best Bluegrass Album. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, she maintained her winning streak, frequently performing with her band Union Station. She has released 16 studio albums to date, seven with the band Union Station and nine without them.

Her 2007 collaboration with Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Raising Sand, was possibly her most successful collaboration. In 2009, the album took home five Grammys, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year awards.

These five musicians have truly shaped and redefined the music industry in their own sense. Their high number of Grammy wins are not merely just accolades, but rather they are evidence of their artistic genuineness and decades of creativity.

