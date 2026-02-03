The 2026 Grammy Awards were hosted on February 1 inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The venue stayed alive with industry faces long into the night. Familiar faces like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Harry Styles were spotted. Tyla, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, Kehlani, FLO, and Olivia Dean also attended. Newer names, including Addison Rae and FKA Twigs, were also there.

Still, several major artists were noticeably absent. Some chose not to attend despite taking awards home, while others stayed away after failing to secure nominations. A few were sidelined by scheduling conflicts or eligibility restrictions. Here are five artists who were missing from the event.

1. Ariana Grande

Despite securing a win, Ariana Grande did not attend the ceremony. She won Best Pop Duo or Group Performance with Cynthia Erivo for Defying Gravity. The absence had no link to disputes or backlash. Instead, a packed schedule kept her away. After appearing at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes, she chose a quieter night. Still, she marked the moment online. Grande shared an Instagram Story thanking the Recording Academy and praising Erivo.

It was her only nomination this year. Skipping the Grammys was not new. She missed last year, too, despite three nods. Those included pop duo, pop album, and dance pop categories. Currently, her calendar remains full as her flick Focker In Law releases in November. She is also part of the upcoming season of American Horror Story. Her tour, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, begins in June. Looking ahead, she will perform with Jonathan Bailey in Sunday in the Park With George on the West End in 2027.

2. Beyoncé

Beyoncé did not appear at the Grammys this year, either. The TEXAS HOLD ‘EM hitmaker had no eligibility in 2026. Artists often skip when nominations are not on the table. Her album Cowboy Carter had already run its course, already winning Album of the Year last season. Since it fell outside this cycle’s window, attendance became unlikely. As a result, she chose to stay away from the ceremony. Meanwhile, no official 2026 tour dates or music have been announced yet for her. Notably, Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy Award wins of all time, with a total of 35 Grammy Awards in her career.

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift also did not attend the 68th Grammy Awards. Her reason is the same as Beyoncé’s. She had no nominations this year. Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, missed the eligibility cutoff. As a result, it will compete at the 2027 ceremony instead. This marked her first Grammy absence in several seasons. Reports also pointed to personal priorities. After heavy touring, she has shifted focus toward rest and private commitments, including alleged wedding planning. She, however, did attend the after-party.

4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was also missing from the ceremony. She earned a nomination with Benny Blanco in the Best Dance Pop Recording category for Bluest Flame. Their category was revealed during the preshow, where the award went to Lady Gaga for Abracadabra. The choice caught fans off guard because it followed Gomez’s recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. That marked her first major awards outing since her marriage to Blanco last year.

5. The Weeknd

The Weeknd was also absent from the ceremony this year. The four-time Grammy winner had no nominations. His latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, missed out entirely. The same applied to Timeless, his collaboration with Playboi Carti. With neither project recognized, his presence became unlikely. As a result, one of the Grammys’ most familiar names stayed away from the occasion. No nods for him drew backlash online, though.

