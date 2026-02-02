The 68th Grammy Awards delivered a few surprises. Kendrick Lamar won big, becoming the most awarded rapper in Grammy history, and Bad Bunny secured a historic Album of the Year win. However, there were several moments throughout the ceremony that aligned both with expectations and raised eyebrows at the same time. Here are the top five biggest surprises and upsets at the 2026 Grammys.

1. Bad Bunny Wins Album of the Year for ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’

This comes as the biggest surprise and upset. Bad Bunny, the Latino rap star, edged out fellow megastars Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga to win the top Grammy prize this Sunday. The 31-year-old clinched the Album of the Year award for ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos,’ a first for a Spanish-language album.

Bad Bunny was emotional and couldn’t believe he won the Grammy for

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 🏆 #GRAMMYs2026 -'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' by Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/Pfyo9jmU77 — Junior (@RIDDICK325) February 2, 2026

2. Lola Young Wins Best Pop Solo Performance For “Messy”

This under-the-radar upset just highlights the unpredictability of music’s biggest night. Despite being named in a category stacked with the most celebrated singers of this generation, such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter, 25-year-old Lola Young emerged as the winner with Best Solo Performance for ‘Messy.’ Young’s triumph also showed the Academy’s occasional preference for new international talent, instead of going with the usual known hard-hitters.

Full performance of 'Messy' by Lola Young at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/N2ELtKtfa0 — ؘ (@HitsAndCharts) February 2, 2026

3. Billie Eilish Wins Song Of The Year For “Wildflower”

In one of the most competitive categories, Billie Eilish (with Finneas) claimed her third Song of the Year win, but it came as a surprise in a field packed with massive hits from Kendrick Lamar/SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, and others. Many expected a different frontrunner, but “Wildflower” edged out the pack in a highly contested race.

4. Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Doesn’t Sweep The Big Four Despite Nine Nominations

Kendrick Lamar made history at the musical extravaganza this year with 5 wins, becoming the most awarded rapper in Grammy history. However, despite having strong momentum and lead nominations, the rapper fell short in the Album of the Year race against Bad Bunny. This is now perceived as a notable upset by many fans who hoped for a different outcome.

HISTORY: Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album at the Grammys for GNX He beat out:

• Clipse

• Tyler, The Creator

• JID

• GloRilla Another one added to the legacy. pic.twitter.com/0yzDjtnMFr — AeroGant ✭ (@AeroGant) February 2, 2026

5. Clipse Featured In Wins But No Solo Breakthrough Upset

Clipse scored Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips” (with Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell). But many view their lack of bigger wins (despite critical acclaim for Let God Sort Em Out) as a missed opportunity, especially over Kendrick in some rap categories. It was not a total shock, but it does raise questions about veteran acts versus established stars.

Grammy award winning duo Clipse performs ‘So Far Ahead’ with Pharrell Williams and choir 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OkxJHKwjqE — Joey (@gothamhiphop) February 2, 2026

