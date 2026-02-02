The 68th edition of the prestigious Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday with comedian Trevor Noah hosting the star-studded ceremony. Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night’s biggest winner, securing five awards, including Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther (with SZA). He was followed by Bad Bunny, who enjoyed a strong showing with three wins.

Beyond the major victories, the Recording Academy also made history by honoring two globally revered figures with their first-ever Grammy wins: veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg and the Dalai Lama. With this milestone, the Jurassic Park director officially entered the rare and elite EGOT club, which comprises exceptional personalities who have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

The Dalai Lama’s First Grammy Win

The Tibetan spiritual leader won his first-ever Grammy for his audiobook Meditations: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category. He bagged the award in a category that also featured nominees such as Kathy Garver, Trevor Noah, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Fab Morvan.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Receives Grammy Recognition Highlighting Universal Responsibility and Compassion Grammy Award Best Audiobook Narration – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see… pic.twitter.com/YhK5zlyhem — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) February 2, 2026

Steven Spielberg’s First Grammy – Enters EGOT Club

The veteran filmmaker has won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Music Film category as a producer for the documentary, Music by John Williams. With his latest win, Spielberg has joined an elite club known as the EGOT. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – the four major awards across television, music, film, and theater.

Winning all four is considered one of the rarest and most prestigious achievements in the entertainment industry. Let’s take a look at who is included in the EGOT club, along with Steven Spielberg.

🏆 Steven Spielberg has won his first Grammy, and has officially achieved EGOT status. This means that she is one of the few people (around 20) to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony. [Vía Cris Lemia] pic.twitter.com/CiiOBQr4Uk — Luis Ederling (@BitacoraDelCine) February 2, 2026

EGOT Club

So far, 22 individuals have achieved EGOT status through competitive wins across the four major awards – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Here’s the full list as of February 2026:

Richard Rodgers – Composer (first-ever EGOT, 1962) Helen Hayes – Actress (first woman to achieve EGOT) Rita Moreno – Actress John Gielgud – Actor / Theatre Director Audrey Hepburn – Actress (posthumous Grammy win) Marvin Hamlisch – Composer / Conductor Jonathan Tunick – Orchestrator / Composer Mel Brooks – Comedian / Filmmaker Mike Nichols – Director / Producer Whoopi Goldberg – Actress / Comedian Scott Rudin – Producer Andrew Lloyd Webber – Composer / Producer Tim Rice – Lyricist John Legend – Singer / Producer Alan Menken – Composer Jennifer Hudson – Singer / Actress / Producer Viola Davis – Actress Elton John – Singer / Songwriter Robert Lopez – Composer (the only double EGOT winner) Benj Pasek – Composer / Lyricist (with Justin Paul) Justin Paul – Composer / Lyricist (with Benj Pasek) Steven Spielberg – Director / Producer (most recent EGOT, achieved at the 2026 Grammys)

