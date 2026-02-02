Steven Spielberg & The Dalai Lama Win At Grammys 2026
Steven Spielberg & The Dalai Lama Win At Grammys 2026 (Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Facebook)

The 68th edition of the prestigious Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday with comedian Trevor Noah hosting the star-studded ceremony. Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night’s biggest winner, securing five awards, including Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther (with SZA). He was followed by Bad Bunny, who enjoyed a strong showing with three wins.

Beyond the major victories, the Recording Academy also made history by honoring two globally revered figures with their first-ever Grammy wins: veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg and the Dalai Lama. With this milestone, the Jurassic Park director officially entered the rare and elite EGOT club, which comprises exceptional personalities who have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

The Dalai Lama’s First Grammy Win

The Tibetan spiritual leader won his first-ever Grammy for his audiobook Meditations: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category. He bagged the award in a category that also featured nominees such as Kathy Garver, Trevor Noah, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Fab Morvan.

Steven Spielberg’s First Grammy – Enters EGOT Club

The veteran filmmaker has won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Music Film category as a producer for the documentary, Music by John Williams. With his latest win, Spielberg has joined an elite club known as the EGOT. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – the four major awards across television, music, film, and theater.

Winning all four is considered one of the rarest and most prestigious achievements in the entertainment industry. Let’s take a look at who is included in the EGOT club, along with Steven Spielberg.

EGOT Club

So far, 22 individuals have achieved EGOT status through competitive wins across the four major awards – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Here’s the full list as of February 2026:

  1. Richard Rodgers – Composer (first-ever EGOT, 1962)
  2. Helen Hayes – Actress (first woman to achieve EGOT)
  3. Rita Moreno – Actress
  4. John Gielgud – Actor / Theatre Director
  5. Audrey Hepburn – Actress (posthumous Grammy win)
  6. Marvin Hamlisch – Composer / Conductor
  7. Jonathan Tunick – Orchestrator / Composer
  8. Mel Brooks – Comedian / Filmmaker
  9. Mike Nichols – Director / Producer
  10. Whoopi Goldberg – Actress / Comedian
  11. Scott Rudin – Producer
  12. Andrew Lloyd Webber – Composer / Producer
  13. Tim Rice – Lyricist
  14. John Legend – Singer / Producer
  15. Alan Menken – Composer
  16. Jennifer Hudson – Singer / Actress / Producer
  17. Viola Davis – Actress
  18. Elton John – Singer / Songwriter
  19. Robert Lopez – Composer (the only double EGOT winner)
  20. Benj Pasek – Composer / Lyricist (with Justin Paul)
  21. Justin Paul – Composer / Lyricist (with Benj Pasek)
  22. Steven Spielberg – Director / Producer (most recent EGOT, achieved at the 2026 Grammys)

