Few films manage to become cultural touchstones the way The Devil Wears Prada did in 2006. From Miranda Priestly’s icy glares to Runway’s high-pressure hallways, the film didn’t just entertain; it defined an era. Nearly two decades later, the excitement around its return feels unreal. The world of high fashion is stirring again, and fans can sense something big is on the horizon. Old rivalries, iconic personalities, and the unmistakable glamour of Runway magazine are ready to reclaim the spotlight.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Unveiled

Icons reign forever as the biggest movie event of the year is here. After months of anticipation, the trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally out. 20th Century Studios released a trailer and character poster for the most-awaited sequel, instantly setting the internet buzzing. Without giving too much away, the 1-minute 38-second video leans heavily into the film’s legacy while teasing how much has changed. The familiar tone, sharp attitude, and stylish chaos return.

Cinema’s Most Powerful Fashion World Makes A Comeback

The sequel reunites the original cast, with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci returning to reprise their iconic characters Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel. The original ended with them separating their ways, but the trailer hints that they have now returned after years for another fashionable collaboration. The trailer brings back the iconic atmosphere of New York’s fashion scene and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine.

Beyond nostalgia, the trailer hints at fresh conflicts and challenges in the fashion world. Quick flashes introduce new characters, stylish moments, and sharp exchanges that suggest the sequel isn’t merely revisiting the past but pushing the story forward. Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly once again commands attention, while Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt step back into roles that defined their early careers.

Cast & Team Behind The Sequel

Alongside the original cast, the sequel introduces an impressive lineup of new faces, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. The sequel also brings back the original director, David Frankel, while it is written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

Produced by Wendy Finerman, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026. If the trailer is any indication, the sequel is shaping up to be one of the biggest movie events of the year.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

