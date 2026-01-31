Paul Feig’s psychological thriller, The Housemaid, was released in theaters by Lionsgate on December 19, 2025, and received positive feedback from several critics and audiences. The film currently holds a 74% critics’ score and a 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is also performing well at the box office, having already surpassed the $300 million mark and ranking among 2025’s top 25 highest-grossing releases.

The Housemaid – Digital Release Date & Platforms

If you missed watching The Housemaid on the big screen, you won’t have to wait long to catch it at home. According to the latest report by Deadline, the film is set to premiere on premium digital and premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on February 3, 2026.

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the psychological thriller is expected to be available to rent or purchase on major U.S. digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, and YouTube.

What’s Extra In The Housemaid Digital Version?

The digital release of The Housemaid comes loaded with bonus content for fans. Viewers will reportedly get access to an audio commentary by director Paul Feig and the creative team, a behind-the-scenes featurette exploring the journey from book to big screen, and a tour of the iconic house featured in the film, which plays a key role in the story. The package also includes deleted scenes that offer insight into the characters and narrative.

However, it remains unclear whether the film will be released on the same date for viewers in India. An official announcement regarding its India digital release is still awaited.

The Housemaid – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

