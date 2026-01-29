Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid has finally crossed its third major milestone at the worldwide box office. Its impressive box office run needs to be studied, as when its budget and earnings are compared, the film is a blockbuster. The movie is still refusing to slow down at the overseas box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The thriller is still in the domestic box office rankings and is on track to hit $120 million. The film recently surpassed the worldwide haul of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Shutter Island, an honor for the R-rated thriller. This is one of the most successful films in the thriller genre post-COVID.

The Housemaid crosses $300 million milestone worldwide

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney’s film crossed the 3rd century worldwide on Tuesday, driven by its strong overseas performance. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, on Tuesday, The Housemaid’s overseas box office total has reached $189.1 million across 70 international markets. At the domestic box office, the film collected $656k on Tuesday, bringing its total to $116.26 million after 40 days. Adding the domestic and the overseas grosses, the worldwide total crosses $300 million milestone. The latest global collection of the R-rated thriller is $305.4 million.

More about the film

According to the report, the film has beaten the worldwide haul of The Fault in Our Stars yesterday. However, the numbers have yet to be revealed. For the unversed, the film grossed $305.4 million worldwide.

The Housemaid was made on a reported budget of $35 million and has earned 237% more than its break-even target. The film is still going strong at the box office, and based on its current momentum, Sydney Sweeney‘s film is tracking to earn $360 million to $400 million globally. It was released on December 19.

