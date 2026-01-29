The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 is still catching everyone’s eye with its strong run at the box office. This time in Japan, it has surpassed Frozen 2’s lifetime collection in local currency. It has emerged as one of the all-time top three highest-grossing animations at the Japanese box office in local currency. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is not only a big box-office blockbuster but also, like its predecessor, has secured a Best Picture Oscar nod. It will be amazing if it wins like the previous film. The film remained isolated at the top of the domestic rankings for weeks, until Avatar 3 was released.

Zootopia 2 at the box office in Japan

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 is reportedly leading the Japanese box office for eight weeks in a row. It has been reported that the film has collected ¥13.60 billion at the Japanese box office so far, which translates to an estimated $90 million in USD. It has also reached 10 million in admissions.

Surpasses Frozen 2 in local currency to achieve an interesting feat

Frozen 2 collected ¥13.37 billion at the Japanese box office in its lifetime. The Disney animation became the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood animation ever in local currency at the Japanese box office. In USD, it is around $122.4 million, and it was released in 2019. The Zootopia sequel has surpassed Frozen 2’s Japanese lifetime gross to become the new 3rd-highest-grossing Hollywood animated film in Japan.

Surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody as the all-time 9th Hollywood grosser in Japan

The report also revealed that Zootopia 2 has surpassed the Japanese lifetime collection of Bohemian Rhapsody in local currency, ranking as the all-time 9th-highest-grossing Hollywood film. For the unversed, the Rami Malek-led Bohemian Rhapsody collected ¥13.59 billion in its lifetime in Japan. The film’s total collection is $120.1 million.

Beats The Super Mario Bros Movie’s admissions in Japan

Zootopia’s sequel is the 11th Hollywood film to hit 10 million admissions in Japan. It has beaten The Super Mario Bros Movie and joins Frozen and Frozen II as the 3rd Hollywood animated film in history to reach 10 million admissions. This week, it will beat Avatar’s 10.4 million to enter Hollywood’s all-time top 10 admissions in Japan. Globally, Zootopia 2 collected $1.7 billion and was released on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: One Battle After Another IMAX Re-Release Box Office: Eyes 2025’s 3 Domestic Releases & The First Fast & Furious Movie’s Worldwide Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News