Sinners’ Strong Critical Acclaim & Record-Breaking Oscar Nominations

After Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror film Sinners hit theaters last year, it received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. The Michael B. Jordan-led film boasts an impressive 97% critics’ score and a 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the highest-rated wide releases of 2025. Its awards momentum is equally strong, with Sinners recently winning two Golden Globe Awards and going on to secure a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards.

2025’s Second-Highest-Grossing Horror Film

At the global box office, Sinners has grossed $368.4 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing horror film of 2025, behind only The Conjuring: Last Rites – $494.7 million (as per Box Office Mojo). With the film set to re-release in select IMAX theaters on January 30, 2026, Sinners is now eyeing several major box office milestones.

The upcoming premium-format run could see it surpass the worldwide earnings of five popular blockbusters – Jurassic Park III, The Fugitive, There’s Something About Mary, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Gone Girl. Here’s a closer look at how much more Sinners needs to earn globally to cross each of those benchmarks.

Sinners – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $280 million

International – $88.4 million

Worldwide – $368.4 million

Now, let’s take a look at how the above-mentioned five films performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Gone Girl (2014): $370.9 million Captain America: The First Avenger (2011): $370.6 million Jurassic Park III (2001): $368.8 million There’s Something About Mary (1998): $369.9 million The Fugitive (1993): $368.9 million

With a worldwide total of $368.4 million, Sinners is well within reach of all five titles, trailing the lowest benchmark (Jurassic Park III) by just $0.4 million. Even a limited IMAX re-release could be enough to push the film to reach multiple box office milestones in a short span. Moreover, Sinners is currently short by roughly $2.5 million of the highest-grossing film on this list (Gone Girl), making the upcoming premium-format run an opportunity for the Ryan Coogler-directed horror film to climb several positions on the worldwide box office chart with relatively modest additional earnings.

Sinners: Plot & Storyline

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a period supernatural horror movie. The underlying plot of the film revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

Sinners – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple North America Box Office: Ralph Fiennes Starrer Horror Flick Struggles But Beats The Blair Witch Project’s Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News