The Oscars have long celebrated films that dominated multiple categories, from acting to technical excellence. While most movies aim to secure at least one nomination at the prestigious awards, several titles over the decades have earned nominations across numerous categories. Here is a list of the top 10 movies with the most Oscar nominations of all time.

1. Sinners – 2025 (16 Nominations)

RT Score : 97%

: 97% Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Where To Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, made history at the 98th Academy Awards, with the highest nominations this year. The musical-horror film stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld and follows twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown after World War I in hopes of starting a new life. Upon their arrival, they discover that a greater evil awaits them.

The nominations include :

Best Picture

Best Director (Ryan Coogler)

Best Actor ( Michael B. Jordan)

Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo)

Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku)

Best Casting (inaugural year for this new category)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Costume Design

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Film Editing

Best Original Song

Best Visual Effects

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Original Score

2. All About Eve – 1950 (14 Nominations)

RT Score : 99%

: 99% Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Joseph L. Mankiewicz Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s famous Broadway satire previously held the record for the most Oscar nominations before being surpassed by Sinners this year. Released in 1950, the film starred iconic Hollywood names such as Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, and Marilyn Monroe, and made history with a record four female acting nominations in a single year. It went on to win six Oscars.

The film follows an established actress who hires an aspiring performer as her manager, unaware that the newcomer intends to take over her career.

The nominations include:

Best Picture – Won

Best Director (Joseph L. Mankiewicz) – Won

Best Actress (Bette Davis, Anne Baxter)

Best Supporting Actor (George Sanders)- Won

Best Supporting Actress (Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter)

Best Screenplay (Joseph L. Mankiewicz)- Won

Best Art Direction (Black and White)

Best Costume Design (Black and White) – Won

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Best Sound Recording – Won

3. Titanic – 1997 (14 Nominations)

RT Score : 88%

: 88% Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Where To Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: This James Cameron film requires no introduction. The romantic drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, is considered an all-time classic. The movie earned 14 Oscar nominations and went on to win 11, tying the record for the most Academy Awards won by a single film alongside Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The film follows Rose, a young woman forced into an engagement with a wealthy man, who falls in love with a talented young artist named Jack while aboard the supposedly unsinkable Titanic. The ship’s collision with an iceberg seals a tragic fate for them and many others on board.

The nominations include:

Best Picture – Won

Best Director (James Cameron) – Won

Best Lead Actress- (Kate Winslet)

Best Supporting Actress (Gloria Stuart)

Best Art Direction – Won

Best Cinematography – Won

Best Film Editing – Won

Best Costume Design – Won

Best Makeup

Best Music (Original Dramatic Score) – Won

Best Music (Original Score) – Won

Best Sound – Won

Best Sound Effects Editing – Won

Best Visual Effects – Won

4. La La Land – 2016 (14 Nominations)

RT Score :91%

:91% Director: Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle Where To Watch: Apple TV, Prime Video

Plot: Damien Chazelle’s musical romance classic, La La Land, was nominated for 14 Oscars and went on to win 6 of them. The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, follows the lives of a struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. They fall in love but eventually find their relationship strained as they choose to pursue their dreams separately.

The nominations include:

Best Picture

Best Director (Damien Chazelle)- Won

Best Actor (Ryan Gosling)

Best Actress (Emma Stone) – Won

Best Editing

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Score – Won

Best Original Song (Audition and City of Stars) – (Audition- Won)

Best Cinematography – Won

Best Production Design – Won

Best Costume Design

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

5. One Battle After Another – 2025 (13 Nominations)

RT Score : 94%

: 94% Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Where To Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The political thriller One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was one of the most talked-about films last year. The movie marked the first on-screen collaboration between Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio, earned strong critical praise, and is now among the leading contenders at this year’s Oscars. One Battle After Another received 13 nominations, the second-most by any title this year, behind Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

The film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced to return to his former combative life when he and his daughter are pursued by a corrupt military officer.

The nominations include

Best Picture

Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio)

Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro)

Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Production Design

Best Casting

6. Oppenheimer – 2023 (13 Nominations)

RT Score : 93%

: 93% Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: Before winning 6 Oscars in 2024, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominated the global box office in 2023, engaging in a cultural phenomenon alongside Barbie that critics dubbed “Barbenheimer.” The film earned 13 Oscar nominations.

The movie follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, the American theoretical physicist who played a key role in the development of the first nuclear weapon during the Second World War.

The nominations include:

Best Picture – Won

Best Director (Christopher Nolan) – Won

Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) – Won

Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr) – Won

Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt)

Best Original Score – Won

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography – Won

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Sound

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

7. The Shape of Water – 2017(13 Nominations)

RT Score : 92%

: 92% Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Guillermo Del Toro Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: This period dark-fantasy film, directed by Guillermo del Toro, was nominated for 13 Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards. It follows a mute cleaner working at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with a captured humanoid amphibious creature and decides to help him escape death at the hands of a ruthless colonel. The film went on to win four Oscars.

The nominations include:

Best Picture – Won

Best Director (Guillermo Del Toro) – Won

Best Actress (Sally Hawkins)

Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins)

Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Score – Won

Best Production Design – Won

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

8. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 2001 (13 Nominations)

RT Score : 91%

: 91% Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: The epic fantasy film directed by Peter Jackson stands as the only 21st-century title named among the American Film Institute’s 100 Greatest American Films of all time.

The film stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, and Orlando Bloom, and follows a powerful ring that falls into the hands of a young hobbit named Frodo. Guided by the wizard Gandalf, Frodo and three companions set out on a perilous journey that leads them to the Elvish kingdom.

The movie received 14 Oscar nominations and went on to win four.

The nominations include:

Best Picture

Best Director (Peter Jackson)

Best Supporting Actor (Ian McKellen)

Best Cinematography – Won

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Art Direction

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup – Won

Best Original Score – Won

Best Original Song

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects – Won

9. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 2008 (13 Nominations)

RT Score : 72%

: 72% Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Where To Watch: Paramount+, Prime Video

Plot: David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button earned 13 Academy Award nominations and won three.

The film, starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, tells the story of a man who ages in reverse and the relationship that defines his life.

The nominations include:

Best Picture

Best Director (David Fincher)

Best Actor (Brad Pitt)

Best Supporting Actress (Taraji P. Henson)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Art Direction – Won

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup – Won

Best Original Score

Best Sound Mixing

Best Visual Effects – Won

10. Forrest Gump – 1994 (13 Nominations)

RT Score : 75%

: 75% Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Where To Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The Robert Zemeckis–directed comedy film is widely considered an all-time great. Starring Tom Hanks, the movie follows the life of an Alabama man, Forrest Gump, and his experiences in 20th-century United States history.

A critical and commercial success, the film received 13 Oscar nominations and won 6 of them.

The nominations include:

Best Picture – Won

Best Director (Robert Zemeckis) – Won

Best Actor (Tom Hanks) – Won

Best Supporting Actor (Gary Sinise)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Art Direction

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing – Won

Best Makeup

Best Sound – Won

Best Sound Effects Editing

Best Visual Effects – Won

