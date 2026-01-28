The Oscars have long celebrated films that dominated multiple categories, from acting to technical excellence. While most movies aim to secure at least one nomination at the prestigious awards, several titles over the decades have earned nominations across numerous categories. Here is a list of the top 10 movies with the most Oscar nominations of all time.
1. Sinners – 2025 (16 Nominations)
- RT Score: 97%
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Where To Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Plot: Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, made history at the 98th Academy Awards, with the highest nominations this year. The musical-horror film stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld and follows twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown after World War I in hopes of starting a new life. Upon their arrival, they discover that a greater evil awaits them.
The nominations include :
- Best Picture
- Best Director (Ryan Coogler)
- Best Actor ( Michael B. Jordan)
- Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo)
- Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku)
- Best Casting (inaugural year for this new category)
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Costume Design
- Best Cinematography
- Best Production Design
- Best Sound
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Song
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Best Original Score
2. All About Eve – 1950 (14 Nominations)
- RT Score: 99%
- Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz
- Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s famous Broadway satire previously held the record for the most Oscar nominations before being surpassed by Sinners this year. Released in 1950, the film starred iconic Hollywood names such as Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, and Marilyn Monroe, and made history with a record four female acting nominations in a single year. It went on to win six Oscars.
The film follows an established actress who hires an aspiring performer as her manager, unaware that the newcomer intends to take over her career.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture – Won
- Best Director (Joseph L. Mankiewicz) – Won
- Best Actress (Bette Davis, Anne Baxter)
- Best Supporting Actor (George Sanders)- Won
- Best Supporting Actress (Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter)
- Best Screenplay (Joseph L. Mankiewicz)- Won
- Best Art Direction (Black and White)
- Best Costume Design (Black and White) – Won
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Score
- Best Sound Recording – Won
3. Titanic – 1997 (14 Nominations)
- RT Score: 88%
- Director: James Cameron
- Where To Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Plot: This James Cameron film requires no introduction. The romantic drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, is considered an all-time classic. The movie earned 14 Oscar nominations and went on to win 11, tying the record for the most Academy Awards won by a single film alongside Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).
The film follows Rose, a young woman forced into an engagement with a wealthy man, who falls in love with a talented young artist named Jack while aboard the supposedly unsinkable Titanic. The ship’s collision with an iceberg seals a tragic fate for them and many others on board.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture – Won
- Best Director (James Cameron) – Won
- Best Lead Actress- (Kate Winslet)
- Best Supporting Actress (Gloria Stuart)
- Best Art Direction – Won
- Best Cinematography – Won
- Best Film Editing – Won
- Best Costume Design – Won
- Best Makeup
- Best Music (Original Dramatic Score) – Won
- Best Music (Original Score) – Won
- Best Sound – Won
- Best Sound Effects Editing – Won
- Best Visual Effects – Won
4. La La Land – 2016 (14 Nominations)
- RT Score:91%
- Director: Damien Chazelle
- Where To Watch: Apple TV, Prime Video
Plot: Damien Chazelle’s musical romance classic, La La Land, was nominated for 14 Oscars and went on to win 6 of them. The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, follows the lives of a struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. They fall in love but eventually find their relationship strained as they choose to pursue their dreams separately.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture
- Best Director (Damien Chazelle)- Won
- Best Actor (Ryan Gosling)
- Best Actress (Emma Stone) – Won
- Best Editing
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Original Score – Won
- Best Original Song (Audition and City of Stars) – (Audition- Won)
- Best Cinematography – Won
- Best Production Design – Won
- Best Costume Design
- Best Sound Editing
- Best Sound Mixing
5. One Battle After Another – 2025 (13 Nominations)
- RT Score: 94%
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Where To Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: The political thriller One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was one of the most talked-about films last year. The movie marked the first on-screen collaboration between Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio, earned strong critical praise, and is now among the leading contenders at this year’s Oscars. One Battle After Another received 13 nominations, the second-most by any title this year, behind Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.
The film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced to return to his former combative life when he and his daughter are pursued by a corrupt military officer.
The nominations include
- Best Picture
- Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio)
- Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro)
- Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor)
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Original Score
- Best Cinematography
- Best Editing
- Best Production Design
- Best Casting
6. Oppenheimer – 2023 (13 Nominations)
- RT Score: 93%
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar
Plot: Before winning 6 Oscars in 2024, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominated the global box office in 2023, engaging in a cultural phenomenon alongside Barbie that critics dubbed “Barbenheimer.” The film earned 13 Oscar nominations.
The movie follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, the American theoretical physicist who played a key role in the development of the first nuclear weapon during the Second World War.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture – Won
- Best Director (Christopher Nolan) – Won
- Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) – Won
- Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr) – Won
- Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt)
- Best Original Score – Won
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Cinematography – Won
- Best Film Editing
- Best Production Design
- Best Costume Design
- Best Sound
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
7. The Shape of Water – 2017(13 Nominations)
- RT Score: 92%
- Director: Guillermo Del Toro
- Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: This period dark-fantasy film, directed by Guillermo del Toro, was nominated for 13 Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards. It follows a mute cleaner working at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with a captured humanoid amphibious creature and decides to help him escape death at the hands of a ruthless colonel. The film went on to win four Oscars.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture – Won
- Best Director (Guillermo Del Toro) – Won
- Best Actress (Sally Hawkins)
- Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins)
- Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer)
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Original Score – Won
- Best Production Design – Won
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
- Best Sound Editing
- Best Sound Mixing
8. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 2001 (13 Nominations)
- RT Score: 91%
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar
Plot: The epic fantasy film directed by Peter Jackson stands as the only 21st-century title named among the American Film Institute’s 100 Greatest American Films of all time.
The film stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, and Orlando Bloom, and follows a powerful ring that falls into the hands of a young hobbit named Frodo. Guided by the wizard Gandalf, Frodo and three companions set out on a perilous journey that leads them to the Elvish kingdom.
The movie received 14 Oscar nominations and went on to win four.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture
- Best Director (Peter Jackson)
- Best Supporting Actor (Ian McKellen)
- Best Cinematography – Won
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Film Editing
- Best Art Direction
- Best Costume Design
- Best Makeup – Won
- Best Original Score – Won
- Best Original Song
- Best Sound
- Best Visual Effects – Won
9. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 2008 (13 Nominations)
- RT Score: 72%
- Director: David Fincher
- Where To Watch: Paramount+, Prime Video
Plot: David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button earned 13 Academy Award nominations and won three.
The film, starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, tells the story of a man who ages in reverse and the relationship that defines his life.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture
- Best Director (David Fincher)
- Best Actor (Brad Pitt)
- Best Supporting Actress (Taraji P. Henson)
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Art Direction – Won
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup – Won
- Best Original Score
- Best Sound Mixing
- Best Visual Effects – Won
10. Forrest Gump – 1994 (13 Nominations)
- RT Score: 75%
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Where To Watch: Prime Video
Plot: The Robert Zemeckis–directed comedy film is widely considered an all-time great. Starring Tom Hanks, the movie follows the life of an Alabama man, Forrest Gump, and his experiences in 20th-century United States history.
A critical and commercial success, the film received 13 Oscar nominations and won 6 of them.
The nominations include:
- Best Picture – Won
- Best Director (Robert Zemeckis) – Won
- Best Actor (Tom Hanks) – Won
- Best Supporting Actor (Gary Sinise)
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Cinematography
- Best Art Direction
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing – Won
- Best Makeup
- Best Sound – Won
- Best Sound Effects Editing
- Best Visual Effects – Won
