How to Make a Killing by John Patton Ford is not doing well at the box office. The Glen Powell starrer is, however, close to recovering its modest budget, but reaching break-even is still a big challenge. There is little to no buzz around the movie, and with so many new releases, the film is not benefiting at all. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How to Make a Killing at the Worldwide Box Office

The A24 movie grossed only $125k on its second Thursday at the box office in North America. The Glen Powell starrer went down by 44.6% at the domestic box office on its second Thursday. After 14 days, the thriller’s domestic box office collection has reached $7.08 million. The film had a limited release in North America, opening in 1,625 theaters, but in its second weekend expanded to 1,726 theaters.

How to Make a Killing has been released in a handful of international markets, but it hasn’t helped it financially. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has collected only $41k at the international box office. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the film’s worldwide total has hit $7.1 million. It is expected to reach $10 million at the worldwide box office this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $7.1 million

International – $41k

Worldwide – $7.1 million

On track to recover its budget

According to media reports, How to Make a Killing has a modest budget, but it is still challenging for the film to reach break-even. The film was made on a $15 million budget and is less than $10 million away from recouping its costs. The thriller movie would, at best, recover its budget in its lifetime. Based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, it needs $37.5 million to reach break-even, which is unachievable at this point in time.

Directed by John Patton Ford, the film is loosely inspired by the 1949 British film Kind Hearts and Coronets. The story follows a blue-collar man who, at birth, was cast out by his extremely wealthy family. Determined to reclaim the inheritance he believes is rightfully his, he is willing to go to any lengths, even if it means going up against every relative standing in his path. How to Make a Killing was released on February 20.

