Kiara Advani has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the post-COVID era, and she has managed to bag big projects one after another. Coming off the big failure of War 2, Kiara will be next seen in Toxic, which is led by Yash. The upcoming Kannada magnum opus features the actress in a key role, and already, her intriguing first look poster is out. With the film, she is now set to score a hat-trick of exciting opening-day milestones at the Indian box office.

Over the years, Kiara has been part of some interesting movies, but the game-changer was Kabir Singh. The film gained her much-needed limelight, and since then, she has never looked back. Lately, she has also managed to secure meaty roles in pan-India films, which have helped her taste big openings.

Kiara Advance has achieved a major opening-day milestone twice

Kiara Advani’s first pan-India film was Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Although it flopped badly, it gave her the first 50 crore net opening, with the film earning 51 crore net on day 1. It was followed by War 2, which again hit a half-century on day 1 by earning 52.5 crore net. Now, she’ll be next seen in Toxic, which is again set for a massive start at the Indian box office.

Kiara is all set for a hat-trick of 50 crore net openings with Toxic

Toxic has avoided a clash with Dhurandhar 2 and will now release in June. With a strong buzz on the ground level, the film is likely to clock a big start and crossing the 50 crore mark looks a comfortable target. With this, Kiara Advani will score a hat-trick of the 50 crore milestone on the opening day, which is some sort of an achievement.

More about Toxic

The upcoming magnum opus is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. It is scheduled to release on June 4, 2026.

