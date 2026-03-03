Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, is all set for its grand theatrical release on March 19. The film has been in the making for a long time, and finally, it is ready to be served to the audience. The only hurdle the film faces is Dhurandhar 2, which is also releasing on the same day, yet it aims for a solid start at the Indian box office. But will it be able to make history for a non-franchise Kannada film on day 1? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming period gangster drama is enjoying good buzz on the ground level, especially in B and C centers. Since Yash is returning to the big screens after the grand success of KGF Chapter 2, the excitement is at its peak, and expectations are sky high. In the Hindi market, Dhurandhar 2 will definitely impact its business, but down South, the Yash starrer is likely to do roaring business.

Toxic is likely to make history for a non-franchise Kannada film

The biggest selling point of Toxic is, of course, Yash being in a larger-than-life character, and so far, the momentum is in favor. Despite a clash, it is expected to start big at the Indian box office, and as of now, achieving 50 crore net on day 1 seems achievable. If this happens, the film will make history for a non-franchise Kannada film.

Till now, only two Kannada films have earned 50 crore net or more on the opening day: KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara Chapter 1. For both these movies, the franchise brand came into play. In the case of Toxic, there’s no franchise value, and it’s completely a standalone film. So, if it hits the 50 crore mark on day 1, it’ll become the first non-franchise Kannada film to achieve the 50 crore net milestone on the opening day.

More about Toxic

The period gangster drama is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It also stars Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, and Darrell D’Silva in key roles. The film will also release in the IMAX format.

