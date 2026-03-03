Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, has emerged as a major disappointment at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film started its run on a fair note but failed to gain momentum afterward. Due to mixed reviews and audience feedback, it is heading for a lifetime collection below 10 crore in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 18!

How much did Funky earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

The Telugu comedy drama earned just 1 lakh on the third Monday, day 18. Overall, it has earned a dismal 8.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 10.56 crore gross. The film is expected to conclude its run by this Thursday, earning around 9 crore net in its lifetime.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 8.43 crore

Week 2 – 48 lakh

Day 15 – 1 lakh

Day 16 – 1 lakh

Day 17 – 1 lakh

Day 18 – 1 lakh

Total – 8.95 crore

Soon to wrap up its theatrical run

Funky was reportedly made at a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 8.95 crore net, thus recovering only 35.8% of the budget. Since it is heading for a lifetime collection of around 9 crore net, it will conclude its theatrical run with a recovery of just 36% and a deficit of 64%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has already secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 8.95 crore

Recovery – 35.8%

Deficit – 16.05 crore

Deficit% – 64.2

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Funky is directed by K. V. Anudeep and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It also stars Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, and Easwari Rao in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. It was theatrically released on February 13.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vishnu Vinyasam Box Office Collection Day 4: Registers A Decent Monday; Yet To Recover 61% Of Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News