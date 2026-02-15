Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, witnessed an undesirable trend at the Indian box office on its day 2. Released amid low expectations, the film opened decently. After earning slightly over 2 crore on the opening day, it needed a boost on the second day. If not huge, at least a decent jump was expected. Unfortunately, the film saw collections dropping, creating a worrisome picture.

How much did Funky earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Telugu comedy-drama released in theaters on Friday (February 13). On the opening day, it earned 2.2 crore. On day 2, being Saturday, the film should have aimed for 3 crore or more, but it actually earned an estimated 2 crore. Compared with day 1, it witnessed a 9.09% drop. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 4.2 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It equals 4.95 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.2 crore

Day 2 – 2 crore

Total – 4.2 crore

Will Kayadu Lohar miss a hat-trick of successful films?

Kayadu Lohar had an impressive run in 2025, with both of her films proving successful. Made on a budget of 5 crore, Oru Jaathi Jathakam was a fair success story, earning 7.06 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Dragon, which emerged as a super hit with a net collection of 102.55 crore. Dragon was made on a budget of 35 crore.

With Funky, Kayadu Lohar had a chance of scoring a hat-trick of successful films, but it seems that she’ll miss it. Funky was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore, and to succeed, it must earn more than 25 crore net. As of now, it has earned 16.8 crore, thus recovering 16.8% of the budget. While the recovery is decent so far, the trend is not looking good.

Due to mixed reception, Funky saw a drop on its second day, and on weekdays, it is likely to maintain an ordinary pace. In the long run, it might miss the 25 crore net mark.

