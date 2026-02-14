Shahid Kapoor’s magic is working at the ticket window, and the Valentine’s Day fever has officially taken over with O Romeo on the ticket booking app, BookMyShow. After a decent start on the opening day, Friday, the 13th, the love saga helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, witnessed a significant upward trend on its second day.

If the early trends were positive, the BMS sales report for Saturday is even more heartening for the makers. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film has successfully capitalized on the Valentine’s Day couple outing for sure!

O Romeo Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On Saturday, February 14, day 2, O Romeo witnessed a 30% jump in its ticket sales from the opening day on BMS. The second day brought a ticket sale of 175.7K on BMS. This Valentine’s Day jump is a crucial indicator that the film’s dark romance theme has found its target audience.

In today’s box office scenario, a film showing growth on Day 2, especially after a decent Day, is a sign of stability. The film didn’t just hold its ground; it is moving forward at a consistent pace. The total BMS sales, including the pre-sales, have already reached a total of almost 3.7 lakh.

The chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri is being widely discussed on social media, which would push the box office numbers and ticket sales further. Since Sunday usually sees a naturally higher footfall than Friday, O Romeo is expected to maintain its momentum.

About O Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the official synopsis of the film says, “In post-independence Mumbai, the underworld rises amidst a changing city. This gritty tale explores the criminal landscape of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of India’s bustling metropolis.” Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is being appreciated for its intense action-drama, layered romance, and a standout ensemble cast that includes Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.

O Romeo BMS Sales Summary

Check out the BMS sales summary of O Romeo after 2 days.

Pre Sales: 63.08K

Day 1, Friday, February 13: 134.31K

Day 2, Saturday, February 14: 175.75K

Total: 373.14K

