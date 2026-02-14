Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s crime thriller Vadh 2 began its box office journey on a promising note. Unfortunately, it is now getting sandwiched amid massive competition at the ticket windows. With an 80% drop on the second Friday, it looks like the end is near for Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s directorial. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Vadh 2 crashes on the second Friday!

According to estimates, Vadh 2 earned only 4 lakh on day 8. It saw an 80% drop compared to 20 lakh garnered on Thursday. It was already facing competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, and Dhurandhar. The ticket windows also witnessed a reduction due to the arrival of O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The overall net collection in India has reached 3.49 crore net after 8 days. So far, it remains the second lowest-grosser of 2026 in Bollywood, only ahead of Mayasabha (85 lakh). The crime thriller was expected to surpass Happy Patel (6.2 crore) and Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore), but that now looks out of reach. Including GST, the gross total stands at 4.11 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 85 lakh

Day 3: 1 crore

Day 4: 30 lakh

Day 5: 35 lakh

Day 6: 25 lakh

Day 7: 20 lakh

Day 8: 4 lakh

Total: 3.49 crore

Vadh 2 will likely end up as a flop!

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra‘s sequel is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. Producer Luv Films has only recovered 35% of the estimated investment so far. Vadh 2 will conclude its box office journey within 5 crore, ending up as a flop affair at the Indian box office.

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.49 crore

Budget recovery: 35%

India gross: 4.11 crore

