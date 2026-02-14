Shahid Kapoor has arrived in theatres alongside Triptii Dimri for the action thriller O’Romeo. It is facing a strong box office clash from Border 2, Mardaani 3, Dhurandhar, and other releases. Despite all the obstacles, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial has recorded the 2nd best opening for a Bollywood film in 2026. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

O’Romeo makes a good start!

The official figures are out, and O’Romeo has made a debut of 9.01 crore on day 1. It was a sigh of relief for Shahid Kapoor, as his last release, Deva, registered an opening of 5.78 crore in 2025. In fact, the action thriller also scored a better start than his previous Valentine’s Day opener, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (7.02 crore).

O’Romeo vs top 10 opening days of 2026 in Bollywood!

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer concluded its advance booking on a fair note. But spot bookings pushed opening day slightly above expectations. With 9.01 crore in the kitty, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial has surpassed every Bollywood release of 2026 so far, except one. It surpassed Ikkis by a considerable margin to take the second spot, staying only behind Border 2.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Border 2: 32.1 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Happy Patel: 1.25 crore Rahu Ketu: 1 crore Tu Yaa Main: 55 lakh Vadh 2: 50 lakh Mayasabha: 12 lakh

It is now to be seen if Shahid Kapoor’s film maintains a strong pace and records the second-best opening weekend of 2026. The target is to beat Ikkis (22.05 crore). However, Border 2 (129.89 crore) will remain out of reach again.

