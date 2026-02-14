Rani Mukerji & YRF’s Mardaani 3 was chasing the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The journey has gotten tougher with the arrival of O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, which has led to a decrease in the screen count. With the collection dropping below one crore on the 3rd Friday, can it still achieve the success verdict? Scroll below for the day 15 report!

How much has Mardaani 3 earned in India?

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 added 60 lakh to the kitty on day 15. It saw a 45.45% drop on the third Friday. Abhiraj Minawala‘s film was already fighting with Border 2 and Dhurandhar for footfalls. The competition has now gotten intense as O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main have stolen a chunk of the screen count.

The overall collection in India after 16 days stands at 42.80 crore net. All eyes are now on the weekend growth, post which the daily earnings will inevitably fall below one crore. Including GST, the gross total comes to 50.50 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Day 15: 60 lakh

Total: 42.80 crore

Can Mardaani 3 become a box office success?

Rani Mukerji’s threequel is mounted on an estimated budget of 60 crore. YRF has recovered 71% of its total investments in 16 days. Fresh competition in Bollywood will restrict it from growing further, which means a gap of over 18 crores will be difficult to cross. Mardaani 3 will likely end up as a losing affair at the Indian box office.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 42.80 crore

Budget recovery – 71%

India gross – 50.50 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 15: Becomes First Super Hit Of Mollywood In 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News