The story could be a classic rich-girl, poor-boy story. Could be? No, it is! But it takes a very different direction and dimension when the couple, Maruti (Adarsh Gourav), a.k.a. influencer Flopara from Nallasopara (a very distant suburb of Mumbai), and his now ladylove, Avani, a.k.a. Ms. Vanity (Shanaya Kapoor), get stranded in a fairly rundown hotel on the way to Goa because of inclement weather.

Why are they heading to Goa? Not to elope—that’s too 1970s! Lady just wants a break, as she is stressed for a reason I will not reveal here, as it is applicable to her but not really to the audience (as it turns out). But in that rundown place, with its backdrop of perilous backwaters, there is danger—a predatory crocodile with a taste for human flesh.

Tu Yaa Main Movie Review: Script Analysis

Indianized smartly by Himanshu Sharma from the original screenplay of the Thai film, The Pool, written by Ping Lumpraploeng, screenplay writer Abhishek Arun Bandekar’s dialogues are superb and crisp right from the beginning, when Maruti, a rapper from a lowbrow locale, has ambitions to make it big and catch the attention of an upper-crust social media influencer, Ms. Vanity, who has 2.3 million followers. He succeeds, and at first it is a casual friendship before it blooms into full-blown love. All this delights his loving mother, sister, associate, and buddies, but distresses Avani’s upper-crust sister, brother-in-law, and companion Lyra (Parul Gulati, wasted).

It is soon time for the coo-some twosome to head out for the aforementioned break, but after that, most of the footage is about how, by sheer bad luck and due to the malevolent mood of Nature, they encounter the reptile in an empty and ramshackle indoor swimming pool in the decrepit hotel amidst torrential rains. And there is no one around…!

Tu Yaa Main Movie Review: Star Performance

Adarsh Gourav has always been an enviably skilled performer; Guns & Gulaabs and Superboys of Malegaon are just two examples of his prowess. He excels at playing Flopara, the simple but hopelessly ambitious Marathi boy who wears his heart on his sleeve. At one point, he wonders if his rich girlfriend’s family may have murdered his family, a.k.a. the Marathi superhit, Sairaat, when his aim is to be a super-successful rapper like in Gully Boy. At another time, he asks Avani if she is trying to make him calibrate his own life vis-à-vis hers. But it’s all done with perfect nuances and expressions, including the fear, panic, determination, and hopelessness later, and the all-pervading love for her.

Shanaya Kapoor is a marked improvement over her debut disaster, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, in which she was cast in what was, mainly by her, of course, considered a “challenging” role. This role is simple, actually challenging, and a good fit for her natural persona. Yes, she still needs a bit of variety in her expressions, but that will emerge, I guess, over good directors and the all-important ‘right time.’

As Maruti’s bum chum, nicknamed ‘Fabric,’ Ansh Vikas Chopra is excellent, and Kshitee Jog, always known in Marathi films for the caliber of her performances as well as her immaculate film choices, is superb as Maruti’s mother. As the cop Tawde, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, makes a whopping mark. Parul Gulati as Lyra is hardly there. The rest are good.

Tu Yaa Main Movie Review: Direction, Music

This is Bejoy Nambiar’s best work to date. His grip on the crucial survival part of the story is superb, even if he stretches the occasional sequence or skims over some illogical issues, like the first foray of Flopara into the drain below the pool when he does not know how to swim. Phantom VFX and Vriksh Studio LLP are the real heroes of this exercise and need to be mentioned and complimented. Remy Dalai’s cinematography complements this. But Priyank Prem Kumar’s editing could have occasionally been crisper.

But Bejoy’s expertise in the scare quotient is terrific, and the crisp pacing of the earlier love story part is handled with a skilled balance between precision and emotional weight, complemented by organically introduced wit and humor. The opening scene itself makes you wonder, an hour or so later, about its relevance, and in that sense, the film seems to wander from its focus, but it all comes together in the end, which is again bereft of hyper-explanations and needless add-on sequences to the 150-minute narration.

The jeep sequence and the whole episode of the pet dog are great highs in the drama, which is designed to look and feel real, even if a shade exaggerated in logical context.

Prateek Rajagopal’s background music is outstanding, and the use of the old songs, Chori chori yoon jab ho ankhen chaar (Paap Ki Duniya) and Tum hi hamari ho manzil my love (Yaara Dildaara), is not only excellent but also proves, yet again, if it was ever needed, that such levels of compositions and lyrics can uncannily fit even contemporary situations like gloves.

Tu Yaa Main Movie Review: The Last Word

This is a genre that itself needs to survive in Hindi cinema for it to provide a different kind of edge-of-the-seat entertainment that has been fairly common in Hollywood. Go for it!

Three and a Half stars!

Tu Yaa Main Trailer

Tu Yaa Main releases on 13th February, 2026.

