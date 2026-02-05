Tu Yaa Main is set to be the biggest release this Valentine’s Day. The Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer has already captured the attention of India’s youth with a riveting trailer. But the survival thriller has also proven it will not lack lyrical intensity after the release of this new track, Naam Karu Bada.

This Adarsh Gourav rap shows how deeply the film cares about establishing its characters and their quirky personas. Gourav’s character, Aala Flowpara, is a struggling rapper from Nala Sopara. So Naam Karu Bada really represents his story as a young artist trying to make it big.

Adarsh Gourav Impresses With His Performance In Naam Karu Bada

Gourav impressed with his vocals in Naam Karu Bada. Since the rap song was voiced by the actor himself, it brings a sense of authenticity to the frame, unlike the usual Bollywood track, where the actors just mouth the lyrics sung by someone else.

Naam Karu Bada was released by Zee Music earlier today. It came just in time before the film’s release on February 13.

“What you waiting for? Look up the sky, try to fly, what you waiting for?” This upbeat message forms the central theme of the song.

Sung by Adarsh Gourav and composed by Sez on the Beat, with rap lyrics by 7 Bantaiz, Naam Karu Bada becomes a powerful extension of Gourav’s character, Aala Flowpara. Driven by a raw, street-style sound and an unmistakable underground pulse, the track channels Aala’s voice straight from the gullies to the mic.

Through punchy verses that speak of dreaming big, the rap captures his hunger to grow and break past his limits. The song reflects the mindset of a young dreamer who has made up his mind to go all out for success.

Talking about recording the song for the film, Adarsh Gourav said, “Singing has always been a passion of mine, and with Tu Yaa Main, I’ve gotten the chance to experiment across different genres. … Naam Karu Bada is completely Aala Flowpara; it speaks to his mindset, his ambition, and his hunger to grow. I’m really happy to have collaborated with such talented hip-hop and rap artists like 7 Bantaiz and Sez on the Beat.”

Tu Yaa Main’s music has been striking the right chords with the audience. After winning hearts with the romantic track Jee Liya, the makers continue to fuel the excitement by dropping yet another banger today, Naam Karu Bada, a hard-hitting rap song that adds a whole new edge to the film’s music album.

Tu Yaa Main Cast & Crew

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film speaks directly to today’s youth, blending raw emotion with edge-of-the-seat storytelling, and is set for release on 13th February, 2026.

Apart from Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, the cast includes Mona Singh, Parul Gulati, and Siddharth Sibal.

