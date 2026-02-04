Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai: Director & Cast

Kapil Sharma is the director of the lavish romantic thriller Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai. Key cast members include Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Malik, and Zoya Afroz. Shaheer Sheikh remains a prominent face in the Indian television and film industry. He was recently seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol Devgn in Netflix’s thriller Do Patti. Zoya Afroz is also well known for her Bollywood films like The Expose and Sweety weds NRI.

A desperate choice draws millionaire Zorawar into a devil’s pact. Tragedy and grief drive Samarjeet Behl into a relentless quest for vengeance. In between these two men, drawn into their spiral of conflict, stands Chahat, who is seeking dangerous answers. Blurring the boundaries between morality and compulsion, this is a saga where passion and love collide, and boundaries between right and wrong begin to blur.

Nilanjana Purkayasstha is serving as an executive producer and one of the writers for the film. Alongside him, Paromita Ghosh, Pranjal Saxena, and Shashank Kunwar are also on the creative input team as writers. Aditya Pittie, Samar Khan, and Herumb Khot are the producers for the upcoming Netflix film Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai.

