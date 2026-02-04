Lust Stories 3: Director & Cast

Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra & Vishal Bharadwaj will be directing the romance fantasy film this time around. Four highly acclaimed directors will each be at the helm of a different story within the entire film, as the franchise has been used to in the past as well.

Key cast members for Lust Stories 3 to feature, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth. Wth such an engrossing cast to lead the film, it has all the spice to turn out to be a fan favorite upon its release.

Lust Stories 3: Project, Plot & Expected Storylines

Lust Stories 3 marks the return of the International Emmy–nominated anthology with four new chapters. Through four bite-sized yet emotionally resonant films, the anthology once again explores lust, love, relationships, and repressed desire, offering fresh perspectives on intimacy, longing, and human connection in all their complexity.

More About Lust Stories 3

Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha, and Vishal Bhardwaj will also serve as the key writers for the four different chapters in the film. Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua are producing Lust Stories 3.

Lust Stories On Netflix: Timeline & Ratings

Lust Stories was released on Netflix in 2018. With a run-time of around two hours, the romance drama currently holds an IMDb rating of around 6.4/10. It was followed by Lust Stories 2, released back in 2023. The second film in the franchise has a run time of around two hours and twelve minutes, with a current IMDb rating of 5.7/10. It remains to be seen how Lust Stories 3 performs upon its arrival on Netflix.

Lust Stories 3 Teaser:

