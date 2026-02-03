Netflix has announced Ikka, a new original legal drama led by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The film also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in key roles. Ikka focuses on a personal battle wrapped inside a high-stakes legal case.

Ikka: A Courtroom Battle

A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending an accused murderer, a man whose career he’d notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear.

Ikka: Strong Cast & Crew

Sunny Deol plays the conflicted lawyer at the center of the story, while Akshaye Khanna portrays the opposing force in the courtroom. Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza appear in crucial roles that add emotional weight to the narrative. The cast also includes Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan.

Ikka is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. The film is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the Alchemy Films banner.

Following its recent focus on grounded, character-driven stories, Netflix adds Ikka to its growing slate of Indian originals. The film is positioned as a tense legal drama driven by strong performances rather than spectacle.

