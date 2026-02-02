This week’s lineup of new streaming releases is limited as the holiday fervour slowly dies down in February. But there is still plenty to look forward to. Two big-budget South Indian films are now available for home viewing.

One is Prabhas’ Telugu horror comedy, The Raja Saab, and the other is the Tamil period drama, Parasakthi. Alongside these, there is also a Bengali political drama and several other interesting titles. Scroll down to read the plot summaries, watch the trailers, and check the release dates and platforms of these new releases.

JioHotstar

The Raja Saab (Telugu) – February 6, 2026

Prabhas’ horror fantasy comedy sees his character, Raju, inherit a rundown mansion tied to his royal lineage. But several challenges lie ahead as he tries to hold on to his inheritance.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (Hindi) – February 6, 2026

Mohan Sharma (played by Kapil Sharma) accidentally gets married to three women from three different religions while pursuing his true romantic interest. Each wife is unaware of the others’ existence. To make matters worse, a policeman enters the picture, searching for a man with three wives.

What will happen in the end? Will Mohan Sharma get his happily-ever-after, and what will happen to his three wives?

Prime Video

Nari Nari Naduma Murari (Telugu) – February 4, 2026

The movie is a romantic comedy revolving around Gautham, an architect by profession, who has a fiancée named Nithya. But he has a past as well – a brief whirlwind marriage with Dia during their college days. However, as he is about to get married again, Gautham needs to get a divorce. How is he going to navigate this challenge?

Relationship Goals (English) – February 4, 2026

A romcom about a TV producer who wants to become the host of a popular morning show, but unexpectedly, she faces competition for the position, and the competitor is someone from her past.

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (English) – February 5, 2026

After the dead body of a former client is found in the trunk of lawyer Mickey Haller’s car, he must prove his innocence.

ZEE5

Parasakthi (Tamil) – February 7, 2026

Parasakthi is a period action drama inspired by true events. Set in 1960s Tamil Nadu, when anti-Hindi-imposition activities were ramping up, it tells the tale of two brothers, Sivakarthikeyan as Chezhiyan and Atharvaa as Chinnadurai, who are involved in them. Ravi Mohan plays an intelligence officer tasked with suppressing this opposition by any means necessary.

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz (Hindi) – February 6, 2026

Ghuppi Singh is a teenager with a speech impairment, but he has a talent for football. His father, a Ragi singer, wants him to follow in his footsteps and keep the family legacy alive. But is that possible? Is it just a dream? Should a father stop his son from following his own dreams?

Sony LIV

Jazz City (Bengali) – February 6, 2026

A historical drama infused with Calcutta’s jazz culture, set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, before the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan. It depicts how India helped its neighbour gain independence from an oppressive cross-border regime based in Islamabad.

