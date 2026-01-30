Back in 2003, the world of fashion in the United States changed forever. America’s Next Top Model came to the forefront as a juggernaut on national television. Supermodel Tyra Banks hosted the show and was even the executive producer of the controversial undertaking.

Banks and Co. were accused of pushing the envelope and trying radical methods to boost the show’s ratings. While the strategy definitely helped with viewership, it also prompted public meltdowns from contestants and widespread controversy. The competitive reality show ran for 24 seasons and featured aspiring models giving their all to win the title and launch their high-fashion modeling careers.

But the controversies surrounding the contestants created a black hole of public curiosity. The dark side of what really happened behind the scenes of the show is the crux of the upcoming Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming documentary exposé.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model Release Date

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model is a three-part docuseries premiering on Netflix on February 16, 2026.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model Storylines

The documentary is expected to unpack the inner workings of the show, which became a viral juggernaut with a global audience of over 100 million people at its peak. The series is directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan and will feature interviews of former contestants reflecting on their journey.

Be it the mistreatment of the models, the crazy cosmetic transformations the contestants were forced to undergo, or the judges lashing out at them, the documentary is supposed to expose everything. Rude comments were made, and insecurities were pointed out. It was a big mess, and it seems the curtains will finally be lifted from the chaos ANTM was for a long time.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model will feature Tyra Banks, Ken Mok, Jay Manuel, J. Alexander, and Nigel Barker. Former contestants featured in the docuseries are Whitney Thompson, Dani Evans, Giselle Samson, Shannon Stewart, Shandi Sullivan, and Keenyah Hill.

The documentary will expose the show’s legacy and question exactly how far the industry is willing to go for entertainment.

