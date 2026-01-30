Wonder Man, the latest live-action series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), delivered a pleasant surprise for genre fans upon its debut, opening to an impressive Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Currently holding a strong 90% rating on the review aggregator, the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley starrer has now also received its IMDb user rating. Now, the question is how it compares with Marvel’s previous five live-action MCU shows, including Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again. Read on to see how Wonder Man stacks up.

Wonder Man vs. Last 5 Live-Action MCU Shows – IMDb Ratings Comparison

At the time of writing, Wonder Man holds a solid IMDb user rating of 7.6/10. To put that number in context, here’s how the last five live-action MCU series have performed on the platform:

Ironheart (2025): 4.5/10 Daredevil: Born Again (2025): 8.1/10 Agatha All Along (2024): 7.2/10 Echo (2024): 5.9/10 Loki Season 2 (2023): 8.4/10

With a 7.6/10 rating, Wonder Man comfortably lands in the upper tier of recent MCU television outings. It outperforms entries like Ironheart and Echo, while edging past Agatha All Along, suggesting a generally positive audience response. However, it still trails critically acclaimed and fan-favourite titles such as Loki Season 2 and Daredevil: Born Again, both of which benefited from established fanbases. Overall, Wonder Man’s IMDb score indicates a promising start, positioning it as one of Marvel’s best-rated live-action series in recent years.

How It Compares With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Previous TV Outings?

Below are the current IMDb ratings of earlier television projects featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II:

The Get Down (2016-17): 8.2/10

Black Mirror – Episode “Striking Vipers” (2019): 6.8/10

Watchmen (2019): 8.2/10

With a 7.6/10 IMDb rating, Wonder Man falls slightly below Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s most acclaimed TV works, like Watchmen and The Get Down, but ranks higher than his Black Mirror episode.

Where to Watch Wonder Man?

In India, all eight episodes of Wonder Man are currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Meanwhile, viewers in the United States can watch the superhero series on Disney+.

More About Wonder Man

Set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor who unexpectedly gains superhuman abilities. As his life changes overnight, Simon becomes entangled in the superhero world, confronting the consequences of power while balancing his professional and personal life.

Wonder Man – Official Trailer

