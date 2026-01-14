The year 2025 was a decent year for Marvel fans as the company released a few projects, which sparked mixed reactions from the audience. For those who might not know, the veteran studio released The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*.

Besides this, they released several television series, including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, and more. However, the movie, which ranked as the 5th most re-watched film of 2025, will surprise you on

Thunderbolts* Emerges As The 5th Most-Rewatched Film Of 2025

According to the stats, Thunderbolts* secured the 5th position as the most-rewatched film of 2025 on Letterboxd.

Despite getting negative reactions on the internet, Thunderbolts* emerged as the unexpected name in this list. The movie was promoted as the ‘New Avengers’ featuring actors like Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour.

The film’s premise takes place after the Avengers have left Earth, and a new team emerges to protect the Planet from its villains. As of writing, the film has a 7.1/10 rating on IMDb and an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, the Thunderbolts* are set to make their return in Avengers: Doomsday. It remains to be seen how the makers will incorporate them into the massive film.

‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ was the 5th most-rewatched movie of 2025 on Letterboxd. pic.twitter.com/vmnDcDmSpG — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) January 13, 2026

Where To Watch Marvel’s Thunderbolts* Online?

You can watch Thunderbolts* on JioHostar, but it requires a subscription to watch. Additionally, the movie is available to watch on Prime Video on a rental basis for 9.99$. In case you are planning to watch Avengers: Doomsday, then you should watch Thunderbolts* to understand the upcoming film.

There is also a possibility that Thunderbolts* may further appear in Secret Wars. Meanwhile, it depends upon their fate in the Avengers: Doomsday movie.

Thunderbolts* Official Trailer:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: The Running Man OTT Update: When & Where To Watch Stephen King Reboot Starring Glen Powell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News