Stephen King‘s stories have become a staple in Hollywood movies. The 2025 adaptation of his book, The Running Man, however, failed to make a mark at the box office. The film is the second movie adaptation of the book, following the 1987 version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The new adaptation starring Glen Powell sparked mixed feelings among critics and fans. Some praised its fresh energy, while others clung to old expectations and were disappointed. However, the film is now being released on OTT platforms after its disappointing theatrical run.

The Running Man OTT Release Update

According to Variety, Paramount+ has confirmed that The Running Man (2025) will be available for streaming from January 13, giving viewers a fresh chance to judge the movie for themselves.

Powell steps into the role with a different rhythm than the 1987 version, guided by director Edgar Wright, known for films such as Last Night in Soho and Baby Driver.

The Running Man Plot

The story follows Ben Richards, a man running out of options after failing at several jobs. The setting is in a grim future controlled by an authoritarian media conglomerate. Richards enters a deadly television show called The Running Man to secure medicine and care for his daughter. His survival depends on escaping a nationwide manhunt, with a billion-dollar prize waiting at the end. But soon he finds out that the game is rigged.

The Running Man Cast

Support around Powell comes from a wide cast including William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin.

The Running Man Ratings & Box Office

The movie’s reviews reflect a split response, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 63%, slightly higher than the earlier film’s 59%. However, box office numbers tell a harsher story, as the film earned about $69 million worldwide against a $110 million budget.

Glen Powell’s Growing Career

Glen Powell continues to build momentum beyond this release, with notable roles in films such as Anyone But You, Twisters, Hit Man, and Top Gun: Maverick. His upcoming projects include the second season of Chad Powers, How to Make a Killing, Ghost Writer, The Natural Order, and collaborations with notable names such as Judd Apatow and Ron Howard.

The Running Man reaches Paramount+ on January 13.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

Must Read: Why Stranger Things Chose Heart Over Bloodshed In Its Series Finale & Refused A Game of Thrones Type Ending?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News