The final Stephen King novel adaptation of 2025, The Running Man, has fallen flat at the box office with a massive thud. The film entered the year with a lot of noise, big money, and sky-high expectations. However, it now sits among the big-budget box office failures of the season, rubbing shoulders with Snow White, One Battle After Another, and Tron: Ares.

For a project bearing King’s name and directed by Edgar Wright, the result feels strange and a little uncomfortable for everyone involved.

The Running Man Worldwide Collection & Budget Gap

The Running Man has collected a total of $66.5 million worldwide till now, according to Box Office Mojo. From that total, $37.3 million came from the domestic United States audience. Overseas markets added only $29.2 million. These numbers fall far below expectations when compared to a production budget of $110 million.

The gap tells its own story as the film did not fully connect with domestic audiences, and it also struggled to gain momentum internationally. Some blame the crowded release window for the movie’s failure. Others whisper that audiences felt tired of returning to a story already told in the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That earlier version still lingers in pop culture memory, and many viewers saw little reason to revisit it. Add to that the steady pressure from other titles in theaters, including Predator: Badlands, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2; the film barely had room to breathe.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

North America – $37.3 million

International – $29.2 million

Total – $66.5 million

The Running Man Ranking Among 2025 Films

Still, there is an interesting twist in the numbers. The Running Man has now entered the list of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of 2025. It has crossed I Know What You Did Last Summer ($64.8 million) and another Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk ($62.8 million). It now stands about $2 million short of The Monkey ($68.8 million). If it crosses that line, The Running Man will become the highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation of 2025.

However, these results just reflect the high production cost of the movie. The film is likely to fail to reach even the break-even point.

Stephen King Adaptations In 2025 Show Mixed Results

2025 has treated Stephen King adaptations in an uneven way. Out of the four releases, two managed to attract crowds and generate revenue with ease. The Long Walk and The Monkey found their audience and turned into box office hits. The other side of the story looks less friendly as The Life of Chuck faded fast, and now The Running Man has joined it as a clear commercial disappointment.

Here’s the trailer Of The Running Man:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

