Predator: Badlands, the latest instalment of the long-running Predator franchise, has been in theaters for over five weeks now and has grossed $181.1 million worldwide to date. While the figure is respectable, it falls short of the expectations many had for a film carrying such strong word of mouth.

Predator: Badlands’ Disappointing Box Office Run

The sci-fi action movie boasts an impressive 86% critics’ score and a stellar 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a solid 7.4/10 rating on IMDb. Its modest box office performance naturally raises an uncomfortable question for the industry: If a film with this level of critical and audience approval struggles to draw massive crowds, has the film’s marketing failed to translate all the acclaim into ticket sales?

Now in the later phase of its theatrical run, Badlands has yet to reach its estimated break-even point under the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. The official production cost of the movie is reported to be $105 million.

Having said that, the Dan Trachtenberg-directed film has still achieved several notable box office milestones. In addition to being the highest-grossing instalment in the Predator franchise, it has recently overtaken Ben Affleck’s often-overlooked superhero outing Daredevil (2003). It has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide total of the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks crime drama Road to Perdition (2002).

Predator: Badlands vs. Road to Perdition vs. Daredevil – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films compare at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo data.

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $89.3 million

International: $91.8 million

Worldwide: $181.1 million

Now, let’s take a look at the worldwide earnings of Tom Hanks’ film and Ben Affleck’s superhero movie:

Road to Perdition (2002): $181 million

Daredevil (2003): $179.2 million

As the above numbers indicate, Predator: Badlands has already edged past Road to Perdition by roughly $100,000 and pulled ahead of Daredevil by approximately $1.9 million worldwide. With its theatrical run still ongoing, that gap is expected to widen modestly in the days ahead. How much more revenue Badlands can generate, however, remains to be seen.

Predator: Badlands – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

