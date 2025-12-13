With Predator: Badlands earning $180.8 million worldwide, the latest entry in the long-running sci-fi action franchise has already surpassed its reported $105 million production budget. However, it has yet to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This may have led fans to speculate about the franchise’s future: whether another Predator film will hit theaters or if future installments will follow the direct-to-streaming route, like Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey (2022) and Predator: Killer of Killers (2025). For now, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.

On the domestic front, Badlands has collected $89 million in North America. In the process, it has outperformed every previous Predator release in the region, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 original and the former domestic franchise leader, Alien vs. Predator (2004) (Box Office Mojo). Now, after more than five weeks in theaters, the film is closing in on the North American total of a Tom Cruise-led sci-fi action film: Joseph Kosinski’s 2013 release, Oblivion. Here’s how much Predator: Badlands needs to earn to surpass it.

Predator: Badlands vs. Oblivion – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $89 million

International: $91.8 million

Worldwide: $180.8 million

Oblivion – Box Office Summary

North America: $89.1 million

International: $197 million

Worldwide: $286.1 million

While Tom Cruise’s Oblivion remains comfortably ahead in terms of worldwide earnings, Predator: Badlands is now just a fraction away from overtaking it at the North American box office. With the domestic gap standing at under $100,000, it appears only a matter of time before the latest Predator entry surpasses Oblivion in domestic earnings.

Where Predator: Badlands Stands Among 2025 Films

At the time of writing, the critically acclaimed sci-fi actioner ranks as the 20th highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically, trailing just behind the body-swap comedy Freakier Friday, which has earned $94.2 million in North America. However, based on its current trajectory, Predator: Badlands appears unlikely to close that gap before the end of its ongoing theatrical run. A clearer picture should emerge in the coming weeks.

More About Predator: Badlands

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

