Zootopia 2 continues its meteoric rise at the box office, with the movie now approaching the worldwide box office figure of $1 billion. The Zootopia sequel premiered in theaters on November 26, and it has been unstoppable ever since. It has even surpassed Jason Momoa’s A Minecraft Movie to burst into the list of the top 3 highest-grossing films of 2025.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance: International Markets Drive The Global Surge

Zootopia 2 has earned $972.3 million worldwide at the time of writing, according to Box Office Mojo. It is on track to become the third movie this year to surpass the billion-dollar mark, and it is expected to reach that milestone in a couple of days. Out of this vast sum, the domestic US box office has generated a strong $230.1 million, accounting for 23.7% of the total revenue. The response at home feels steady and confident, but the real pull is happening outside the US.

The international markets have taken this sequel to new heights. A solid 76.3% of the earnings have come from 53 foreign markets, totaling $742.2 million. China is leading the charge with $444 million, carrying the movie almost single-handedly. This Wednesday alone, the film grossed $13.6 million, despite having been out for three weeks.

Zootopia 2 Beats A Minecraft Movie & Climbs The Global Rankings

With this latest push, Zootopia 2 has now passed Jason Momoa’s A Minecraft Movie’s box office figures ($957.9 million) worldwide. It has now climbed to the position of the third-highest-grossing movie of the year, landing just below Ne Zha 2 ($1.9 billion) and Lilo & Stitch ($1 billion).

If the current flow stays steady, projections place its final run somewhere between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion. The sequel is quietly preparing for an even grander finish than Zootopia, carrying its momentum forward with clear intent and unwavering strength.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance

North America – $230.1 million

International – $742.2 million

Total – $972.3 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 North America Box Office: Beats Paul Thomas Anderson’s Highest-Grossing Film Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News