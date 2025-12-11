Wicked: For Good continues to sail through the domestic box office in a way that feels almost unstoppable, even as its momentum shifts. The film burst into theatres on November 17 and landed with a record opening of $147.4 million from 4,115 theatres, and that loud debut pushed it straight into the year’s elite earners, and the wave has not fully eased.

Wicked: For Good Joins The $300 Million Club

The movie has now reached $300.8 million in the US, making it the 5th title of the year to cross the $300 million line (as per Box Office Mojo), a club many big releases tried to enter and failed.

The drop, however, in daily earnings over the past few days has been sharp, but the crowd still keeps turning up for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The film remains steady in the top three spots of the US daily charts, a sign that interest levels have not waned even as the pace slows. The Thanksgiving 5-day weekend was a strong one, earning $91.7 million, a number that made analysts lean forward. However, the third post-Thanksgiving weekend saw a nearly 72% decline, pulling in around $17.3 million from 3,985 theatres.

Daily Earnings Stay Strong Despite Slowing Momentum

What keeps the story spicy is the film’s day-to-day strength. Wicked: For Good has been crossing the million-dollar daily mark for 23 straight days. Tuesday delivered $2 million at a 45.2% dip from the previous Tuesday’s $3.6 million. It came in lower than the third Tuesday of its predecessor, Wicked, which drew $4.6 million, but the spark in the numbers remains.

Aiming for Jurassic World Rebirth’s Fourth Spot

Now Wicked: For Good’s next target sits ahead like a shiny marker. Jurassic World Rebirth holds the number four domestic spot of 2025 with $339.6 million, and Wicked For Good is steadily stepping toward that total. The projections suggest it may finish in the $335 to $350 million range in the US, likely short of what its predecessor achieved, yet strong enough to cement its place among the year’s elite earners.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

Domestic – $300.8 million

International – $143.3 million

Worldwide – $444.2 million

