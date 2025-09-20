Even at the tail end of its spectacular theatrical run, Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest installment in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise, continues to make its presence felt at the global box office. With a worldwide haul of $865.5 million (per Box Office Mojo), the Scarlett Johansson-starrer currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025 and is among the top 100 highest-grossing movies of all time. Rebirth trails only behind three 2025 releases – A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha II.

Having already outgrossed several past hits such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Inception, Spider-Man, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the dinosaur-centric blockbuster has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of yet another major film – a 90%-rated action hit directed by The Long Walk filmmaker. We’re talking about Francis Lawrence’s 2013 film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, starring Jennifer Lawrence. Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth vs. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Jurassic World Rebirth – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $339.4 million

International: $526.1 million

Worldwide: $865.6 million

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $424.7 million

International: $440.3 million

Worldwide: $865 million

As the figures show, Jurassic World Rebirth is now ahead of the second Hunger Games installment by approximately $600K. While the gap is currently narrow, it is likely to widen by the time Rebirth wraps its theatrical run.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Budget & Break-Even

Made on an estimated production budget of $225 million (The Numbers), Jurassic World: Rebirth has grossed $865.6 million worldwide. Using the industry-standard 2.5x multiplier rule, the film likely needed to earn around $562.5 million globally to break even when accounting for marketing and distribution costs. Based on this model, the film has exceeded its estimated break-even point by approximately $303 million in gross revenue, suggesting a strong theatrical performance.

What Is Jurassic World Rebirth All About?

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With much of the planet now inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. An extraction team is then sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug.

The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles alongside Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in key supporting roles.

