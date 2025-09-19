Anime sensation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has lived up to its name, slaying what appeared to be Marvel’s infinite reign in the indomitable castle of box office supremacy. The Japanese phenomenon threatens to demolish superhero dominance through sheer theatrical momentum and magnetic audience fervor.

Taking its final steps at the global box office, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has thus far accumulated $519 million worldwide gross heading into this weekend. Incidentally, the considerably fresher and, by critics’ and audiences’ assessment, superior Infinity Castle has prepared itself to shrink the distance substantially this weekend to overtake Marvel’s quartet.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Box Office Summary

Domestic – $84.7

International- $386.4

Worldwide- $471.2

Demon Slayer Has Already Ended Marvel’s Annual Highest Grossing Tradition In The Past

The latest Demon Slayer installment commands $471.2 million global collection according to current tracking by The Numbers. In order to surpass The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the anime flick Infinity Castle needs $47.8 million. The gap from Pedro Pascal’s Disney–Marvel mediocrity appears increasingly surmountable, given its rapid admissions all around the world. Notably, the anime blockbuster has already taken down Captain America: Brave New World ($413.6 million), Thunderbolts* ($382.4 million), and other Marvel letdowns of 2025.

Incidentally, the Demon Slayer franchise is not new to seeking the total submission of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train ruled at the global charts as highest grossing film of the year, demanding the spot Marvel had ruled in 2018, 2019, and later regained in 2021.

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Aims For Box Office History

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle should breach $500 million this weekend and potentially eclipse its predecessor, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Mugen Train ($506 million) as the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time. Whether it has got $600 million in the bag, only time will tell.

Additionally, current trends among domestic demographics are indicative of Infinity Castle becoming the second foreign film to attain the $100 million milestone in the United States and Canada, having collected $84.7 million in North America. It trails behind Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.5 million) — the Ang Lee magnum opus it will challenge heading into the second week.

The Conjuring Universe Is Also Haunting Marvel

More challenging developments for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the Marvel Cinematic Universe entirely emerge from The Conjuring: Last Rites. Yet another fresh release that has catapulted its way upward, the Patricia Wilson–Vera Fermiga horror has accumulated approximately $356.6 million globally and is eyeing a final worldwide gross north of $500 million, though recent footfalls have been disappointing for the supernatural franchise.

Should this scenario materialize, Marvel’s brand would forfeit its place among 2025’s top worldwide (according to Box Office Mojo) earners by autumn itself, capitulating to every major franchise, including Mission: Impossible, How to Train Your Dragon, DC Universe, Demon Slayer, and Conjuring. With Zootopia 2, Wicked: For Good, and Avatar: Fire and Ash looming, it’s destined to plummet further into obscurity, and the last thing it needed was getting beaten up by a foreign animated flick and an R-rated supernatural horror.

Worldwide Box Office Race Current Standings

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $519 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle — $471.2 million The Conjuring: Last Rites — $356.6 million

Note: Box office numbers are attributed to estimates from various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sandra Bullock’s Last 5 Films At The Worldwide Box Office: Two $200M+ Hits In 10 Years — Can Practical Magic 2 Reach The $300M Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News