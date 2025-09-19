With a current global haul of $519.2 million and an estimated production budget of $200 million, the latest Fantastic Four reboot has already crossed its break-even figure of $500 million (using the 2.5x multiplier rule) and has turned an estimated profit of $19.2 million at the box office. However, with tough competition from recent releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites and its digital availability, it remains to be seen how far The Fantastic Four: First Steps goes from here.

Currently ranking as the ninth highest-grossing title of 2025, First Steps still needs to earn around $4.9 million to surpass Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes’ $524 million global tally to find a spot among the Top 250 highest-grossing movies of all time. The critically acclaimed superhero film is also closing in on the lifetime earnings of the 2017 hit animated spy comedy starring Alec Baldwin. We’re talking about The Boss Baby, and here’s how much The Fantastic Four: First Steps needs to earn to outgross it in worldwide earnings.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. The Boss Baby – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $272.8 million

International: $246.4 million

Worldwide: $519.2 million (as of today)

The Boss Baby – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $175 million

International: $353 million

Worldwide: $528 million

As you can see, First Steps is currently trailing The Boss Baby by about $9 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, diminishing box office numbers, and upcoming digital release, it appears unlikely that the Marvel movie will surpass The Boss Baby at the global box office during its ongoing theatrical run.

5 Marvel Superhero Movies First Steps Has Recently Outgrossed

The Fantastic Four reboot has recently surpassed the worldwide grosses of the following five Marvel superhero films, among other MCU entries:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021): $506.8 million (Box Office Mojo) Venom: The Last Dance (2024): $478.9 million (Box Office Mojo) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023): $476.1 million (Box Office Mojo) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006): $460.4 million (Box Office Mojo) Thor (2011): $449.3 million (Box Office Mojo)

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

