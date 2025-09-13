Pedro Pascal is among the most loved actors in Hollywood, who enjoys a massive fan following. The actor garnered the appreciation of fans with his remarkable performance in The Mandalorian, Narcos, The Last of Us, and more. The Chilean star has also made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While we all know him for these prominent roles, Pedro made his way to the top by playing numerous roles in various films and TV shows. Here we have mentioned some popular shows and movies in which the actor did a cameo.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 4

Where to Watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

As we dig down to the start of the actor’s career, you would be stunned to know that Pedro made her acting debut with the fourth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He played the role of Eddie in the episode named ‘The Freshman.’ He was only in one episode of the series; however, as per Pedro, the show saved his acting career. The Mandalorian star shared with Entertainment Tonight that his entry-level lasted for almost 15 years. He added that his bank account was almost empty, and the remaining amount from the show arrived, which gave him hope to not give up.

The Good Wife

Where to Watch : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

The Gladiator II star made his first recurring appearance on the screens with his role in the popular series The Good Wife. The CBS legal series that follows the story of an attorney, Alicia Florrick, played by Julianna Margulies, who rejoins work after her State Attorney husband gets arrested due to a political scandal. Pedro Pascal played the character of Nathan Landry, who is an assistant state attorney who was involved in keeping Florrick’s husband in jail. He was seen in six episodes, which were spread out between two seasons of the drama.

The Mentalist

Where to Watch : Hulu

: Hulu Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

In the American drama series, the actor played the role of Agent Marcus Pike for the sixth and seventh seasons. He worked as the love interest of Teresa Lisbon and as a romantic foil to Lisbon and Patrick Jane’s bond. This chemistry between the Pike and Lisbon worked as a nudge for the two leads to come closer in the show.

Nurse Jackie

Where to Watch : Amazon Prime

: Amazon Prime Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

The 2009 medical drama was a massive success when it was released, and owing to the success of the first season, further seasons were also aired. Pedro Pascal played a guest role as a patient’s father in the second season. Despite having a very limited scope for acting, he made a connection with the audience with his emotions as a worried father of a sick child. He was widely appreciated for the role.

Game of Thrones, season 4

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Pedro Pascal played his most pivotal role in HBO’s iconic show Game of Thrones. He played the character of Oberyn Martell, the prince and Red Viper of Dorne, in the fourth season of the series. He entered the show as the prince who was attending Joffrey’s wedding at King’s Landing. However, he had a secret agenda against the Lannister’s as he wanted to avenge the murder of his sister, Elia. His most remarkable scene in the show was when he played as Tyrion’s champion for trial by combat, where he fought with all his power. His performance and death in the show made him one of the memorable characters of the season.

Pedro Pascal has so far appeared in these projects in the year 2025: The Last of Us, Materialists, Eddington, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

