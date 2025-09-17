A24’s Materialists is a big winner at the box office. It might not have created much buzz after the release, but it is a slow burner financially. The movie was made on a modest budget despite the heavy star power. The lead star cast includes Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is reportedly the third-highest-grossing movie produced by A24 at the worldwide box office. The romance drama is sitting at the third spot behind Civil War and Everything Everywhere All at Once. It has beaten movies like Talk To Me, Hereditary, Moonlight, and Lady Bird, among others.

Materialists crossed $100 million milestone worldwide!

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Materialists collected $36.5 million at the domestic box office. It achieved this collection over sixty-three days at the North American box office. Internationally, the movie earned $64.8 million, and then the film hit the $101.3 million cume worldwide. It achieved this remarkable milestone on its 14th weekend.

Check out the worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $36.5 million

International – $64.8 million

Worldwide – $101.3 million

Raked in twice the break-even target, making it a solid success!

With just a $20M budget, the film has already earned more than 2X its break-even target of $50 million. It has collected more than $100 million worldwide. That means it has recovered its costs and generated substantial profit. In today’s theatrical climate, many mid-budget films struggle to break even. Crossing 2X break-even puts Materialists well into the hit category.

A strong ensemble cast gave the film instant visibility, boosting audience interest and international sales without needing a massive marketing spend. Even with big names, the producers kept the overall budget at just $20M, showing smart cost management. The result is a rare blend of prestige and commercial appeal, where a lean-budget project backed by top-tier names winds up delivering one of the strongest return-on-investment stories of the year. Materialists was released on June 13.

